Rivals 2025-26 High School Boys Basketball National All-Americans

The 2025 high school boys basketball season came to a close last week, and now the spotlight turns to who electrified on the court. What an unforgettable 2025–26 season it has been, with top boys basketball talent electrifying crowds in gyms all across the nation. We’re proud to unveil our National All-American list — a collection of household names you’ve been following for years, plus breakout stars who will be dominating for seasons to come. These players aren’t just talented; they’re the true difference-makers of the 2025–26 high school basketball campaign as we bring to you the Rivals 2025-26 National All-Americans.

FIRST TEAM ALL AMERICA

G: Jordan Smith Jr., Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

This might’ve been one of the easier picks when it comes to who should make the list for All Americans. The 6-foot-2 scoring guard averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, while shooting 56 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range this past season for the Panthers. The future Razorback has already been named the Naismith High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year.

G: Jason Crowe Jr, Inglewood (Calif.)

Crowe Jr. is rated as the No. 4 player in California, the No. 3 shooting guard nationally, and the No. 10 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. In this past senior season, Crowe Jr. delivered an eye-popping 43.6 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 steals per contest. He finished his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in California high school boys basketball history.

G: Caleb Holt, Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Playing for arguably the most talented team out of the Sunshine State, Holt proved that he was one of the best shooting guards in the nation at the position. The five-star guard was one of the primary reasons that The Crew was able to reach the Chipotle Nationals, scoring 22 points in leading them to a bid into the national tournament. The Arizona commitment is ranked No. 2 among all shooting guards and No. 4 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

F: Tyran Stokes, Rainier Beach (WA)

Stokes is a 5-Star Plus talent and proved throughout the season why. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, ranked No. 1 by the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, dropped a season-high 63 points in a 107-38 win over West Seattle back on Feb. 4, highlighting one of his several huge performances this season. The point total had topped a 52-point performance Stokes had versus Seattle Prep back in December. Stokes led Rainier Beach to a 75-53 victory over Tacoma Lincoln to win the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Class 3A state championship to cap the season.

C: Darius Ratliff, Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

The 7-footer was instrumental to Archbishop Stepinac’s groundbreaking season as he dominated around the painted area for the Crusaders. The USC commitment finished the season averaging 13.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. When it came to centers around the country, there wasn’t many that made the kind of impact down low like Ratliff did.

SECOND TEAM ALL AMERICA

G: Miles Sadler, CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)

G: Colben Landrew, Wheeler (Ga.)

F: Caleb Gaskins, Columbus (Fla.)

F: Cam Williams, St. Mary’s (Ariz.)

C: Adonis Ratliff, Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

THIRD TEAM ALL AMERICA

G: Jasiah Jervis, Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

G: Abdou Toure, Notre Dame (Conn.)

F: Christian Collins, St. John Bosco (Calif.)

F: Bruce Branch III, Prolific Prep (Fla.)

F: Marcus Spears Jr., Dynamic Prep (TX)

How to Follow High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school boys basketball excitement across the nation.