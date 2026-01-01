Rivals 2025 Arizona high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country is fully wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state that has really seen its stock rise when it comes to the gridiron is that of Arizona high school football.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Grand Canyon State of Arizona as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 season, though?

Rivals give you the Arizona high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Roye Oliver, WR, Hamilton

When you’re setting records as a sophomore in what is becoming one of the more premier states for high school football in Arizona, you’re doing something historic. That was the case for Hamilton wide receiver Roye Oliver, who didn’t just come on to the scene with a breakout season, but busted down the proverbial door in making his presence known across the Grand Canyon State in 2025. Oliver was superb all throughout the 2025 campaign, with the sophomore hauling in 92 passes for 1,839 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns. The wide receiver reset Arizona’s Conference 6A receiving records in just about every category for pass catchers and has two more years to continue smashing more marks in his career.

Offensive Player of the Year: Will Mencl, QB, Chandler

Though the Arizona high school football season didn’t end with a Open Division state championship in hand for the Chandler Wolves, 2027 four-star quarterback Will Mencl play this past fall provides plenty of optimism that they’ll be back in this position come 2026. Mencl was Arizona’s Offensive Player of the Year because of his production through the air and on the ground for state finalist, with the junior completing 258 of 367 passes (70 percent) for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns. On the ground, Mencl was just as dangerous and rushed for 741 yards on 118 attempts and found the endzone 17 times.

Defensive Player of the Year: Dante Bruley, EDGE, Basha

Anchoring the Basha defense all throughout the 2025 season was Bears’ senior defensive end Dante Bruley (Wyoming signee), who played a major role in the team going on and winning the state’s Open Division championship. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE had a season to remember as Bruley compiled 101 total tackles, 35 going for a loss, 18 sacks, broke up five passes, recovered two fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns. The overall numbers were impressive for the top defensive player on Arizona’s best high school football team.

Coach of the Year: Chris McDonald, Basha

Basha head football coach Chris McDonald just about saw it all in this past 2025 season that saw the Bears win Arizona’s AIA Open Division championship, a 34-7 victory over Chandler. McDonald had to navigate the team through one of the tougher schedules for an Arizona high school football team as the Bears opened the season with a convincing 42-6 rout of Brophy College Prep before upending California power Orange Lutheran, 30-24, the following week. McDonald led Arizona’s best team to a 12-1 mark, helping the Bears win their second Open Division crown since 2022.

