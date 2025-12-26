Rivals 2025 Colorado high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state out of the Mountain region that is starting to produce some impressive talent and teams from around the country is Colorado high school football.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Centennial State for Colorado high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Colorado high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Colorado high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Jayden Fox, RB, Cherry Creek

Colorado’s best player on the state’s best team sounds about right. The UCLA signee was tremendous this past 2025 season for the Cherry Creek Bruins as they went on to romp Ralston Valley for the CHSAA Class 5A state championship. Fox was superb, rushing for 1,746 yards on just 123 carries for a ridiculous 14.2 yards per carry average and scoring 26 touchdowns. The senior running back’s best two games were against Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) and Skyridge (UT), where Fox rushed for a combined 500 yards on 41 carries and scored five times. When it came to efficiency, talent and statistical output, there was no one better in the Centennial State.

Offensive Player of the Year: Elijah Womack, RB, Montrose

Another running back we had to put on this list, but this time as the state’s Offensive Player of the Year, was Womack after the kind of campaign he had for Montrose. The tailback was terrific all season long in lifting Montrose to the Class 4A state semifinals. Womack ended the season carrying the rock 211 times for 2,157 yards and scoring 33 touchdowns. Womack also caught five passes for 154 yards and a score. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back also played aplenty on the defensive side of the ball as well, totaling 40 tackles, 12 going for a loss and a sack. The senior’s best game was against Palisade on Sep. 4 when Womack rushed for 249 yards on 36 carries and scored three times in a 37-20 victory.

Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Kalsbeck, LB, Dakota Ridge

The Washington State signee had himself as strong of a year on the defensive side of the ball than anyone around Colorado. With the talent, numbers and a Class 4A state championship to boot, Kalsbeck was an all-around the top pick for the state’s Defensive Player of the Year honor. Kalsbeck ended 2025 totaling 111 total tackles, 18 of them going for a loss, seven sacks, five fumble forces, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. It didn’t just end on the offensive side for Kalsbeck as he had to carry the load on offense as well, totaling 1,273 all-purpose yards and scoring 23 touchdowns. Kalsbeck surely makes the case to being the state’s best overall player, but there’s no denying he wasn’t at the top when it came to defenders in Colorado.

Coach of the Year: Dave Logan, Cherry Creek

It has started to become a trend as of late for former NFL standouts to become high school football head coaches. For Dave Logan, he was the original to start things off when it came to that transition as he has perfected it over in the state of Colorado. The Cherry Creek head coach lead the Bruins to their six state championship in the last seven years, 13th overall when they soundly defeated Ralston Valley, 56-28. The fact that Logan has been able to dominate that state and also begin facing national competition, going out and beating Florida’s Class 2A champ Cardinal Mooney, is a testament of where he has this Cherry Creek team moving forward.

For Colorado high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Centennial State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Colorado high school football excitement across the state.