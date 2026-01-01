Rivals 2025 Kentucky high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state on the East Coast that has produced some impressive talent and teams is Kentucky high school football.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Bluegrass State for Kentucky high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Kentucky high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Kentucky high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Evan Hampton, ATH, Owensboro

For the first time in 42 years, Owensboro brought home a state championship as they went on to defeat Pulaski County, 35-7, for the Class 5A crown. The Red Devils can certainly thank the talents of Vanderbilt signee Evan Hampton for his efforts on the offensive end of things in ending the state championship drought. The future Commodore finished the 2025 campaign rushing for 2,035 yards on just 173 carries and scoring 31 touchdowns on the ground. Hampton was also a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, hauling in 199 passes for 288 yards and three scores. The all-around athlete was a major factor in Owensboro winning its first state title since 1983.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Hyde Brown, WR, Christian Academy of Louisville

The Christian Academy of Louisville had an number of Division I talent dotted along their roster for the 2025 Kentucky high school football season and junior four-star wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown was the best in the offensive category in the state. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound dynamo made his way around would be defenders on Friday nights with his speed and smooth route running abilities en route to helping the Centurions to an unbeaten 15-0 season. Brown was among one of the state’s leaders in the receiving department, hauling in 98 passes for 1,566 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. Playing for the state’s Class 3A state champions combined with his contributions on the field made this an easy choice.

Defensive Player of the Year: Kellan Hall, DL, Christian Academy of Louisville

Yes, for the second player in a row we stick right with the Christian Academy of Louisville as they also featured the state’s top defensive player in 2028 four-star lineman Kellan Hall. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defender proved through 11 games that he was a Rivals Sophomore All-American with his performance on Christian Academy’s defense en route to a Class 3A state championship. Hall in 2025 racked up 53 tackles, 17.5 of those going for a loss and recorded 6.5 sacks facing a multitude of double teams throughout the season. It might be safe to say that Hall will have a couple more chances at winning this very honor again.

Coach of the Year: Brandon Smith, South Warren

Might seem off to some in having a coach that led a team just short of winning a state championship a annual honor, but South Warren’s Brandon Smith had his bunch on the precipice of a title. The Spartans made the jump up to Class 6A this past 2025 campaign and took no steps backwards in doing so. Handed the daunting task of trying to take over the classification from state power Trinity, South Warren squared off with the Shamrocks in the final and would give them a fight. Smith and crew came short, 28-14, but made the transition up a classification fairly seamlessly. We can easily see this program unde rSmith’s direction right back in the thick of it all in 2026.

