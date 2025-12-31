Rivals 2025 Louisiana high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state on the East Coast that has produced some impressive talent and teams is Louisiana high school football.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Pelican State for Louisiana high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Louisiana high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Louisiana high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Elijah Haven, QB, Dunham School

It’s difficult to make the claim that any other player meant more to his team than the 2027 five-star phenom at quarterback in Dunham School’s Elijah Haven. Haven, who is the Rivals Industry Rankings’ No. 1 signal caller of the 2027 class, led the Tigers to the LHSAA Division III Select state title in a 34-17 victory over Calvary Baptist Academy, finished the game completing 21-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Haven put up video game-like numbers, completing 240 of 332 (72 percent) passes for 3,931 yards and 62 touchdowns. If you thought that was something, Haven wasn’t done as the quarterback added 794 yards and 11 scores on the ground. With well over 4,500 yards and 83 total touchdowns, the Rivals 2025 All-American quarterback is deserving of all the accolades that are coming his way.

Offensive Player of the Year: Trevin Simon, RB, Ascension Catholic

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs rode the legs of senior running back Trevin Simon all the way to the LHSAA Division IV Select state championship game. Though the Bulldogs came up short, it doesn’t stop any sort of recognition of the kind of season Simon had for Ascension Catholic. Simon put up gaudy numbers on the ground, rushing for 3,994 yards on 330 attempts and finding pay dirt 58 times. The 5-foot-10, 193-pound tailback had a season to remember as Simon’s best performance was a 34-carry, 519-yard, seven touchdown performance against St. John back on Oct. 16. Falling just under the 4,000-yard plateau, Simon set state records in yards and touchdowns in 2025, making it truly a historic season.

Defensive Player of the Year: Richard Anderson, DT, Edna Karr

In many cases you look for the numbers combined with the talent to boot along with overall team success to measure one’s deservingness for an award. Not for New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson. Anderson, the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 1 DL in the country, anchored a Cougars defense that was dominant every week as the nose guard demanded a double team anytime he was on the field and even then, it didn’t matter at times. The LSU signee was th heart of a Cougars’ front seven that helped limit opponents to 163 points through 14 games as Edna Karr went on to win the Division I Select state championship in dominating fashion.

Coach of the Year: Wayne Stein, St. Charles Catholic

If there’s a Louisiana high school football coach that had to pull his team from the abyss of last season and back to the mountain top, it was St. Charles Catholic’s Wayne Stein. The Comets were a 4-7 football team a year ago and Stein was not only able to lead them to a winning record, but also to a state championship victory. St. Charles Catholic in thrilling fashion was able to upend Archbishop Shaw, 23-21, for the Division II Select state title, capping a 13-1 campaign. A nine-win improvement and winning a state championship proved to be one of the more impressive feats of the season for any staff.

