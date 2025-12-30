Rivals 2025 Maryland high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state on the East Coast that has produced some impressive talent and teams is Maryland high school football.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago

We continue into the Terrapin State for Maryland high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Maryland high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Maryland high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Jireh Edwards, S, St. Frances Academy

Undoubtedly one of the top defensive players in the country left his mark as the top safety in possibly the country. Jireh Edwards, an Alabama signee, was the ball hawk all season long on the back end for a St. Frances Academy defense that only allowed 87 points through 10 games playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. Edwards ended up finishing the season with over 150 tackles and six interceptions for the Panthers as they capped the 2025 campaign with a 9-1 record, defeating Corner Canyon (UT) for the Overtime Nationals championship game. The argument could be made that Edwards played for the best team in America.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaden McDuffie, WR, South River Senior

On a day that Chip Kelly was named the new offensive coordinator at Northwestern University, the new play caller for the Wildcats will be receiving a good one from the state of Maryland in South River Senior‘s wide receiver Jaden McDuffie. The Northwestern signee played in one of Maryland’s tougher classifications for high school football and was able to put together a superb season via the receiving game. McDuffie ended up hauling in 57 passes for 1,284 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. Hard to argue against choosing one of the state’s top overall talents paired with the numbers to match up with anyone’s.

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Abrams, LB, McDonogh School

Whether you tried to run right at or around McDonogh School junior four-star linebacker Nick Abrams, the Georgia commit would find a way to track you down somehow. Abrams played sideline-to-sideline at linebacker for the Eagles, the future Bulldog racked up 90 tackles, 15 going for a loss, 11 sacks and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Playing in a state that features several of the top defensive players on the East Coast, Abrams proved himself as one of the nation’s best at his position. Opposing offensive coordinators watch out, Abrams has one more season under his belt come 2026.

Coach of the Year: Bill McGregor, DeMatha Catholic

DeMatha Catholic head coach Bill McGregor has been coaching high school football for a good bit. Try nearly 50 years roaming the Stags’ sideline and this past season, he led the program back into national prominence as DeMatha Catholic finished No. 11, according to the final National High School Football Composite Rankings. McGregor guided the Stags in his 36th season at the helm to a perfect 11-0 record, which included victories over St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pa.), Good Counsel, Bishop McNamara, St. John’s College and twice against Gonzaga. the longtime Stags’ lead man ends the 2025 season with a record of 334‑53‑3 and heads into 2026 with a chance to extend the program’s current 21-game winning streak to 22, which would be a new record.

