Rivals 2025 Michigan high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state out of the Midwest region that is starting to produce some impressive talent and teams from around the country is Michigan high school football.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Wolverine State of Michigan as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Michigan high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Michigan high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Corey Sadler Jr., ATH, Cass Tech

Forget about that Cass Tech didn’t come away winning the state’s Division 1 championship, without Sadler Jr. playing a major role on both sides of the ball, the likelihood of the Technicians being there are slim. The senior two-dynamo made a boatload of plays throughout the season on the offensive and defensive ends, showing on a week-to-week basis why he was the most valuable player. Sadler Jr. on offense hauled in 65 passes for 1,583 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Defensively, Sadler Jr. totaled 87 total tackles along with three interceptions, three forced fumbles and also returned seven kicks, punt and kickoff, back for touchdowns. With the kind of all around season he had, Sadler Jr. is Michigan’s POTY for 2025.

Offensive Player of the Year: Traverse Moore, QB, DeWitt

Whether it was getting it done through the air or on the ground for the DeWitt Panthers, Central Michigan dual-threat quarterback signee Traverse Moore was able to get it done. Moore had a prolific season for DeWitt en route to leading the Panthers to winning the state’s Division 3 state championship. The senior quarterback via the passing game, completed 70 of 100 passes for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns. It was on the ground that Moore did his most damage against opposing defenses, with the punishing runner rushing for 2,479 yards on 233 carries and scoring 33 touchdowns. With 46 total scores and well over 3,200 all-purpose yards, Moore was an easy pick as the state’s OPOTY.

Defensive Player of the Year: Camari Patterson, S, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep

The successes of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep safety Camari Patterson contributed heavily to the Eaglets coming away with the MHSAA Division 2 state championship this past season. There’ was arguably no defensive player that meant more to his team than the Western Michigan signee in 2025. Patterson finished up the season compiling 86 total tackles, forcing four fumbles, intercepting three passes, broke up nine others and scored five touchdowns. Some other players might’ve been able to give a good argument, but it was too hard to steer away from Patterson for this honor.

Coach of the Year: Justin Cessante, Detroit Catholic Central

Detroit Catholic Central head coach Justin Cessante embodies everything about the Shamrocks’ football program, from an alum to now the leader of the program. Since taking the job in 2023, Cessante has continued to level up the program each year he’s been at the helm. From first starting with a 8-3 record in 2023 to last year’s 12-1 mark, the next step was always to being an undefeated state championship team. That’s exactly where Cessante led them to as the Shamrocks went 14-0, winning the Division 1 title in a convincing 42-19 rout of Cass Tech. With a record of 34-4 through three seasons, the sky is the limit for Detroit Catholic Central under the watch of Cessante.

For Michigan high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Wolverine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Michigan high school football excitement across the state.