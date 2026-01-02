Rivals 2025 Missouri high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state out of the Midwest region that is starting to produce some impressive talent and teams from around the country is Missouri high school football.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Show Me State of Missouri as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Missouri high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Missouri high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Jackson Cantwell, OL, Nixa

The argument can be made for many, but was there a player better in the state of Missouri than Nixa Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell? The Miami Hurricanes signee has already seen a number of awards, including being named a Rivals first-team All-American and winning the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Though Nixa came up just short winning the Class 6 state title, Cantwell was dominant from his offensive tackle position. Cantwell helped pave the way for over 5,500 yards of offense and 80-plus touchdowns this season for the Eagles.

Offensive Player of the Year: Rocco Marriott, QB, Platte County

Winner of the 43rd Annual Thomas A. Simone Award, the four-star UCF quarterback signee checks off every box you would want in a player for the award of Offensive Player of the Year. When it came to leading his team to a state championship, Rocco Marriott did that, quarterbacking Platte County to a 14-0 season and the Class 5 title. If you’re looking for the numbers, well, Marriott had that as well, throwing for 3,707 yards and 54 touchdowns while adding 886 more yards and 14 scores on the ground. There should be very little question to Marriott’s talent as he’s heading to Orlando to play for Scott Frost and the UCF Knights. It’s fairly simple to see why the senior passer comes away with the 2025 offensive award.

Defensive Player of the Year: Prince Goldsby, LB/EDGE, Blue Springs South

You might not have heard of the 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker/EDGE if you’re someone from another region other than the Midwest, but college recruiters are getting to know the Blue Springs South junior very well. The 2027 defensive dynamo was bordering on unstoppable whenever he was sent on pressures into the back, with Prince Goldsby producing the numbers one would expect from a future Division I prospect. Goldsby ended the 2025 Missouri high school football season totaling 83 tackles, 22.5 going for a loss, 13.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble force, recovery. With offers already from Alabama, Missouri and Oklahoma, Goldsby should be seeing a few more as the off-season commences.

Coach of the Year: Todd Miller, Lee’s Summit

The man tasked and accomplishing in stopping Jackson Cantwell and the Nixa Eagles from winning a state championship this past fall was Lee’s Summit head coach Todd Miller, who just wrapped up his second season at the helm. Miller, who was the head coach at Pine Creek for 19 seasons before taking the Lee’s Summit job, saw his team overcome major adversity from the outset as the Tigers started the season 0-4 before going on a 10-game winning streak the rest of the way. Among the victories for Lee’s Summit included knocking off Lee’s Summit North twice, Jackson in the semifinals and then upending Nixa, 41-37, for the Class 6 state championship.

