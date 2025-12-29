Rivals 2025 Nebraska high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state out of the Midwest region that is starting to produce some impressive talent and teams from around the country is Nebraska high school football.

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Cornhusker State of Nebraska as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Nebraska high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Nebraska high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Jett Thomalla, QB, Millard South

There wasn’t a more efficient, week-to-week producer from the game’s most important position like Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla, who has signed with the University of Alabama. Thomalla this past season completed 193 of 266 (73 percent) passes for 3,484 yards and 61 touchdowns for his senior campaign. On a weekly basis, Thomalla led his squad through a historic 2025 Nebraska high school football history, capping it with a dominating 49-0 victory in the NSAA Class A state championship game against Papillion-La Vista South. There’s really no argument when it comes to who was the best high school football player out of Nebraska in 2025.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kip Brigham, RB, Wahoo

Every season that Wahoo running back Kip Brigham played high school football, his numbers continued to elevate year in and year out. His senior season was a culmination of it all as the tailback had himself a year worthy of proclaiming as the best of any offensive player, well, outside of Thomalla (see above). Brigham this past season for Wahoo rushed for 2,657 yards on 216 attempts and scored 47 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Brigham ended up hauling in 23 passes for 329 yards and five scores. With over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 54 total touchdowns, Brigham was very deserving of the OPOTY honor.

Defensive Player of the Year: Teagan Urban, LB, Millard South

Yes, we have another Millard South player among our honors but this linebacker had as good of a season you could want from the position. Millard South outside linebacker Teagan Urban is a sideline-to-sideline defender that tracked down anybody and everybody this past 2025 season en route to the Patriots winning a state championship. Urban finished his senior season with 113 total tackles, 43 of those going for a loss, 11.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. There wasn’t many defenders that could stack up to the kind of season that the senior backer had.

Coach of the Year: Josh Dean, Hemingford

The Hemingford Bobcats made quite the turnaround this past 2025 Nebraska high school football season. Josh Dean and his staff coaching one of the state’s 8-man teams, had a 5-4 record from a year ago and the last time the Bobcats had won nine or more games was back in 2014. All of that changed this past season as Dean guided Hemingford to a 9-2 record and led his team to two playoff victories before bowing out in the NSAA Class D1 state quarterfinals. 8-man high school football is highly competitive in some of the Midwest region states, especially in Nebraska, and for Dean and his staff to turn things around the way they have was an impressive feat.

For Nebraska high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Cornhusker State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Nebraska high school football excitement across the state.