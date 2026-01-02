Rivals 2025 South Carolina high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state out of the South that has produced some impressive talent and teams is South Carolina high school football.

The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Palmetto State for South Carolina high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 South Carolina high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the South Carolina high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Tamarion Watkins, ATH, Northwestern

Out of the state of South Carolina, there wasn’t many defenders that struck fear into offensive players thinking twice about running or throwing in the very direction like Northwestern four-star athlete Tamarion Watkins. The Texas A&M signee has already collected a number of awards from around the Palmetto State as Watkins was the heart and soul of the Trojans’ defense that played its best in the state semifinals and championships. The Northwestern defense only yielded 32 points between the two games en route to the Class AAAAA, Division II state title. Watkins himself finished the season tallying 80 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Offensive Player of the Year: Xavier Means, QB, Northwestern

We stick with Northwestern in the offensive category because of the production Trojans’ junior dual-threat quarterback Xavier Means had at the position all throughout the 2025 campaign. What Watkins (above) meant to the defense, Means meant that much more to the offense as the signal caller made plays through the air and on the ground this past fall. The junior quarterback ended the campaign completing 258 of 341 passes for 2,873 yards and 25 touchdowns. Means surpassed the scoring production on the ground in touchdowns with 27 and ended up rushing for 1,239 yards on 208 touches. Whether his number was called to throw or run the rock, Means answered the bell and will be back for one more season in 2026.

Defensive Player of the Year: Daniel Capehart, LB, Dillon

When it came to defenders flying around to the football from their linebacker position and doing it at a high level, Dillon senior Daniel Capehart was superb in his final high school season. The versatile 6-foot-1, 190-pound outside linebacker was the leader for a Wildcats’ defensive unit that gave up around 17 points per game, reaching the third round of the playoffs. Capehart finished his prep career with stellar numbers as the linebacker piled up 110 total tackles, 12 of those going for a loss, four sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The senior has already been awarded with all-state honors and was also a SC/NC Shrine Bowl selection for the second time.

Coach of the Year: Jake Morris, Dorman

There was a number of Coach of the Year candidates to choose from, but Dorman head coach Jake Morris was the choice here for the work he’s done with the Cavaliers. From where the program was in 2023 when Morris accepted the position, Dorman went 3-8 and barely the postseason that year. The Cavaliers have seen a seven-win improvement in two years as Dorman finished the 2025 season with a 10-3 record, falling to eventual state champion Dutch Fork, 30-10, in the Class AAAAA, Division I playoffs.

