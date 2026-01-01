Rivals 2025 Tennessee high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state on the East Coast that has produced some impressive talent and teams is Tennessee high school football.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Volunteer State for Tennessee high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Tennessee high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Tennessee high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: David Gabriel-Georges, RB, Baylor School

The 2027 five-star running back plowed his way through any defense that stood in his path en route to lifting Baylor School to the Class AAA, Division II state championship this past season. David Gabriel Georges‘ most memorable performance of the 2025 campaign was in the state semifinals against rival McCallie School where the junior carried the rock 32 times for 431 yards and seven touchdowns. For the season, Gabriel-Georges rushed for 1,756 yards and scored 27 touchdowns as the Red Raiders were a perfect 12-0 for the first time in over five decades. What makes the running back’s performance this past year that much more impressive is the fact he’s got one more season on the high school level before heading off to college.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kaedyn Marable, QB, Battle Ground Academy

Kaedyn Marable, a Columbia quarterback commitment, offensively had numbers that couldn’t be rivaled by any other passer in the Volunteer State. The Battle Ground Academy signal caller finished his high school football playing career leading the squad to the Class AA, Division II state championship in a dominating 61-27 victory over Franklin Road Academy. Marable ended the 2025 season completing 212 of 268 passes (79 percent) for 3,900 yards and 57 touchdowns to only four interceptions. The senior was also a constant threat to hurt you with his legs as Marable rushed for 636 yards on 77 attempts and scored 15 times.

Defensive Player of the Year: Cooper Gentle, LB, McCallie School

McCallie School senior linebacker Cooper Gentle was the heart of the Blue Tornado defensive front seven unit that was one of the best throughout most of the 2025 Tennessee high school football season. Gentle got to start his final two seasons of varsity ball for McCallie School, but his numbers in his senior campaign took off. The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker’s final numbers had him at 97 total tackles, 32 went for a loss, 12 sacks, forcing a fumble and recovering another. Playing on one of the best units in the state, Gentle concludes his high school playing career with DPOTY honors.

Coach of the Year: Charles Rathbone, Page

Page High School has been open for exactly 50 years and not once won a state championship in high school football. That all ended this past 2025 season when the Patriots were able to upend Sevier County, 21-14, for the Class 5A, Division I state title under the watch of head coach Charles Rathbone. If anyone knows about Page football, it’s Rathbone, who served as an assistant at the school from 2001 to 2011 before becoming the Patriots’ lead man. This past season was the breakthrough for the program, which finished 14-0 and avenged its loss to Sevier County in the state championship from a year ago.

