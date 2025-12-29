Rivals 2025 Virginia high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state on the East Coast that has produced some impressive talent and teams is Virginia high school football.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Old Dominion State for Virginia high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 Virginia high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the Virginia high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Savion Hiter, RB, Louisa County

Louisa County senior running back Savion Hiter, a Michigan signee, has received a bevy of accolades from this 2025 Virginia high school football season and well, he’s going to receive another one. Hiter is our Virginia Player of the Year after putting on a clinic at the tailback position, bouncing back from an injury that took away just about his entire off-season heading into the 2025 campaign. With practically little work to get ready for the season, Hiter rushed for for 1,445 yards and scored 25 touchdowns on 110 attempts, averaging 13.1 yards per carry. Hiter’s much-needed production out of the backfield helped lead the Lions (11-1) to the VHSL Class 4 Region A tournament semifinals. When looking around the state, there was no better pick than Hiter for the state’s POTY.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kaleb Wyche, QB, Varina

Anytime a standout season for a dual-threat quarterback with massive numbers can equate to winning a state championship, that obviously played a major factor into the decision making behind naming a OPOTY. Varina’s Kaleb Wyche checks off those boxes as the quarterback put up huge numbers through the air and on the ground for the Blue Devils. In leading Varina to a 13-2 record and the VHSL Class 4 state championship, Wyche had himself a superb 2025 season by throwing for 2,520 yards and 33 touchdowns, adding 1,223 on the ground and 18 scores. Wyche wasn’t done just on offense as he played a role on defense as well, making 40 tackles, four for a loss, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Defensive Player of the Year: Markel Dabney, LB, Huguenot

The University of Michigan is well represented on this list of Virginia high school football honorees as Huguenot linebacker Markel Dabney is the second Wolverine signee to receive a nod. Dabney will join Hiter at Michigan, but he will be on the defensive side of the ball after the kind of season the four-star backer had for the Falcons. Dabney got it done on both sides of the ball for Huguenot as the linebacker tallied 151 total tackles, 25 going for a loss, 14 forced turnovers via interceptions/fumbles and seven pass breakups. There wasn’t many linebackers that pulled off the kind of season Dabney had out of the front seven for Huguenot.

Coach of the Year: Dyrri McCain, Maury

For the kind of season the Maury Commodores ended up having, it could’ve easily went south early on after Week 1. Maury head coach Dyrri McCain put together one of the tougher regular season slates of any Virginia high school football team and his team responded to their season-opening loss to Cardinal Gibbons of North Carolina. The Commodores in the next two games had a one-point victory over eventual Class 4 champ Varina and a overtime victory against Bishop McNamara of Maryland, threading the needle to get over the .500 mark. From there on, Maury rolled on their way to a 14-1 record and the VHSL Class 5 state championship, defeating Highland Springs, 26-7. Yes, Maury has the talent but in needing to navigate his team to the top, McCain did as good of a job as anyone in making that happen, along with his coaching staff.

For Virginia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Old Dominion State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Virginia high school football excitement across the state.