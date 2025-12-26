Rivals 2025 West Virginia high school football Player of the Year honors

The high school football season around the country has wrapped up and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025 season. One state on the East Coast that has begun to produce some impressive talent and teams is West Virginia high school football.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) state finals ended a few weeks ago and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

We continue into the Mountain State for West Virginia high school football as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best players for the 2025 West Virginia high school football season, though?

Rivals give you the West Virginia high school football honorees for the 2025 season.

Player of the Year: Brad Mossor, ATH, Princeton

It didn’t matter exactly how you needed a touchdown scored, Princeton’s Brad Mossor was going to find out a way to get into the endzone for the Tigers. Mossor led the way in every possible avenue as Princeton went on to win the Class AAA state championship against Nitro in thrilling fashion. The senior all-everything led the team in rushing and receiving as Mossor carried the rock 125 rimes for 939 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Via the air, Mossor caught 93 passes for 1,510 yards and score 14 times. The senior also added four touchdowns via special teams and two on the defensive side of the ball. There’s no doubt that Mossor was the state’s best player when you look at the myriad of ways he produce for Princeton.

Offensive Player of the Year: Brennan Wack, RB, Wheeling Park

Though Brennan Wack‘s numbers might’ve been just a little down from last year doesn’t take away from the kind of production he had at Wheeling Park all through the 2025 campaign. Despite missing a couple games, Wack still put up massive numbers in his senior campaign at Wheeling Park, with the running back carrying the ball 263 times for 2,079 yards and finding pay dirt 26 times. Wack also was effective catching the ball out of the backfield, hauling in 21 passes for 171 yards.

Defensive Player of the Year: Cohen Lusher, EDGE, Nitro

The Nitro Wildcats were on the short end of the Class AAA state championship game to the Princeton Tigers, but produced plenty of high-caliber players and one of them was EDGE/linebacker Cohen Lusher. The 6-foot, 195-pound senior rusher wreaked havoc off the edge the entire 2025 campaign for Nitro as they made their push towards the AAA title game. Lusher ended the season tallying 120 total tackles, 53 of those went for a loss, 24 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles and two pass breakups. You’d be hard press to find a player that impacted a defense like Lusher did for the Wildcats.

Coach of the Year: Sean Biser, Morgantown

It took six seasons, but Sean Biser was able to take the Morgantown Mohigans somewhere they hadn’t tasted the success of since 2005 and that’s winning a state championship. Biser was able to avenge the team’s only loss of the season, 34-6 decision to Martinsburg, and was able to lead the Mohigans past the Bulldogs in the Class AAA state championship game, 28-21. When you look at the overall totality to the season, victories over teams like Martinsburg, Spring Mills and Jefferson stand out as the program was able to bounce back from last year’s 8-4 finish.

