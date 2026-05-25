Rivals 2026 high school girls flag football Player of the Year honors

The high school girls flag football season around the country ended last weekend and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025-2026 season.

The 2026 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state finals just recently ended and we decided to get right to it when it comes to end of the year honors.

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We take a look around the country for the top players from 2025-2026 as Rivals looked through the season and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best girls flag football players for the 2026 season, though?

Rivals give you the high school girls flag football honorees from the 2025-2026 season.

Player of the Year: Makena Cook, QB, Orange (CA) Orange Lutheran

Cook owns the distinct honor of being the first girls flag football player to ever receive the sport’s first Division I P4 overture, receiving an offer from Nebraska. Now the quarterback, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, had herself an incredible 2025 season for the Lancers and put up some eye-popping numbers which we recognize with the national Player of the Year award. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers and also added 313 and three scores on the ground.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ariana Akey, QB, Littleton (CO) Mountain Vista

Akey is our Offensive Player of the Year after becoming the first ever player to commit to a Division I, Power 4 program when she announced her commitment to Nebraska back in mid-April. Akey has had herself a prolific prep career behind center for the Eagles, with the signal caller throwing for a total of 8,980 yards with 171 touchdowns over the last two seasons. This past season was a prolific year for Akey as she completed 384 of 570 passes for 4,545 yards, 89 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Akey rushed for 1,526 yards and 22 scores.

Coach of the Year: Josh Saunders, Tampa (FL) Robinson

Early on in the season wasn’t the easiest of times for Tampa Robinson as the Knights dropped a 25-20 decision to Bloomingdale and then Saunders had to deal with the injury loss of quarterback Paige Halverson after a 47-6 win over New Port Richey (FL) Gulf a few games later. All Saunders did was do quite arguably one of his best coaching jobs at the school as the Knights notched their 10th straight state championship and 11th overall. Saunders inserted junior Annie Keith behind center and the rest is history as Robinson ran the table to the FHSAA Class 2A state championship and taking the country’s No. 1 ranking.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.