Rivals 2026 High School Softball Player of the Year honors

The high school softball season around the country ended last week over in the New England region and with that comes honors for coaches and players from the 2025-2026 season.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

We take a look around the country for the top players from 2025-2026 as Rivals looked throughout the entire season, fall, winter, spring, and selected award nominees from this past season. Who were the best high school softball players for the 2025-2026 season, though?

Rivals give you the high school softball honorees from the 2025-2026 season.

Player of the Year: Kynzee Anderson, P, Shreveport (LA) Calvary Baptist Academy

The Georgia Bulldogs’ pledge led Calvary Baptist Academy to another LHSAA’s Division III Select state championship after defeating Parkview Baptist, 5-3. With the way Anderson played throughout the course of the 2026 high school softball season, it wasn’t difficult to choose her as the nation’s overall Player of the Year. Anderson owned the circle and finished the 2026 campaign with a 30-1 mark with a eye-popping 0.61 ERA and 318 strikeouts. At the plate, Anderson batted .290 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in. Leading one of the country’s top programs all season long, Anderson earns the distinction as the nation’s best not only in the circle, but overall.

Offensive Player of the Year: McLaine Hudson, IF, Bowling Green (KY) South Warren

Hudson may not be a pitcher, but when you dig deeper into what the Florida State commitment’s statistics for the season, you begin to realize what kind of spring high school softball season the senior just put together. Playing primarily at shortstop for the Spartans, Hudson batted a ridiculous .735 at the plate with 28 home runs, 25 doubles, five triples, 79 runs batted in and 49 stolen bases. Along with playing for one of the country’s Top 5 high school softball teams in South Warren, which finished with winning a state championship, Hudson deservingly earns this honor of Offensive Player of the Year.

Pitcher of the Year: Jenica Matos, P, Cheshire (CT)

Looking around the nation, there’s wasn’t a pitcher more dominant when you looked at the numbers than the St. John’s signee. Matos led a undefeated Cheshire (26-0) Rams to the CIAC Class LL state championship with one of the top pitching stat lines of anyone in the country. The senior hurler finished with a perfect 24-0 record with a stunning 0.11 ERA and 429 strikeouts. Her stand out performance was in the Class LL state semifinal against Darien (Conn.) in 12 innings where Matos fanned 26 batters in a 1-0 vcitory.

Coach of the Year: Candyce Carter, Lake Creek (TX)

The Lone Star State has arguably some of the best high school softball played within its state lines and to go through the kind of season Lake Creek just went through deserves its flowers. The Lions finished the 2026 season losing just one game to Barbers Hill early on. From there on out, however, Lake Creek dominated and won 27 straight games en route to defeating Brewer, 6-5, for the UIL Class 5A-Division II state championship. Winning their fourth state title in five years and owning a 268-23 mark since 2019, it’s safe to say Carter’s program is a dynasty and put on one of the more impressive seasons in the country.