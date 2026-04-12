Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 12

America’s favorite pastime is back in full swing, with many of the nation’s top teams taking center stage as winter gives way to spring. Among the highlights during these warmer months is high school baseball, where standout programs from across the country are gearing up to hit the diamond. These talented squads are ready to lace up their cleats, grab their gloves, and swing their bats for another exciting season.

The eighth set of rankings doesn’t see a change at the top as the Venice Indians remains at the top of this week’s Top 25 national high school baseball ranks. The Indians got to finished their regular season play out at a MLB spring training facility and defeated Sarasota, 10-5. Which new teams made their way this week into in our eighth set of Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Apr. 12.

1. Venice Indians (Fla.) (24-1)

The Venice Indians (24-1) remain the best team in the country, as they have bounced back from their one-run loss to Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at the National High School Invitational. Venice closed out the regular season with a 10-5 victory over Sarasota at CoolToday Park. What has really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country is the play of their pitching staff as they have only allowed 40 runs through 23 games and scoring 188. This week the Indians will start district tournament play on Wednesday.

2. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (12-3)

Orange Lutheran drops down multiple spots after losing twice to No. 2 St. John Bosco in a recent series. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Orange Lutheran responded to losing two out of the three games to St. John Bosco by winning five straight contests. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA.

3. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (24-3)

After sitting just on the outside looking in of last week’s Top 5 teams when it comes to high school baseball, Grapevine hops into the ranks as the nation’s No. 3 squad. Riding a current 13-game winning streak, it’s hard to ignore how good this Mustangs team is playing out of the Lone Star State. Of the 24 victories on the season, Grapevine has shut out opponents in 11 of the wins. Remaining on the schedule for the Mustangs are 2-game series against Richland and Arlington Heights, respectively.

4. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (14-1)

The Stony Brook Bears (11-0) of New York finally dropped their first game of the season in a 8-5 loss to a very good Etowah team from Georgia. When looking at the remaining 10 games on the slate, one can easily see the Bears running the table. If Stony Brook can get by the difficult stretch of games in mid-April, this Bears squad could be making the argument that they could finish as a Top 5 team in the country with a one-loss record. There’s plenty of baseball to play, but it’s been a solid start as any for this group.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) won a best of three series against Orange Lutheran (Calif.), but then followed that up with a surprising three-game skid. The Braves (13-5) fell to Orange Lutheran, Norco and Huntington Beach during the losing streak. Despite dropping the three games, the Braves are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (24-2)

7. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (19-5)

8. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (21-3)

9. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (12-1)

10. Calvary Christian Warriors (Fla.) (23-1)

11. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (Calif.) (14-4)

12. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (13-4)

13. Buford Wolves (Ga.) (22-3)

14. Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.) (14-2)

15. Canterbury School Cougars (Fla.) (20-3)

16. Barbe Buccaneers (La.) (33-1)

17. North Paulding Wolfpack (Ga.) (22-4)

18. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (22-3)

19. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers (Fla.) (20-5)

20. Tomball Cougars (TX) (18-0-1)

21. Hillgrove Hawks (Ga.) (23-4)

22. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (21-4)

23. Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nev.) (19-4)

24. Cleveland Storm (NM) (20-0)

25. Notre Dame Knights (Calif.) (14-3)