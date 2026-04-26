Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 26

America’s favorite pastime is back in full swing, with many of the nation’s top teams taking center stage as winter gives way to spring. Among the highlights during these warmer months is high school baseball, where standout programs from across the country are gearing up to hit the diamond. These talented squads are ready to lace up their cleats, grab their gloves, and swing their bats for another exciting season.

The 10th set of rankings once again doesn’t see any change towards the top as the Venice Indians remains at the top of this week’s Top 25 national high school baseball ranks. The Indians are coming off winning a district championship and their first playoff game heading into the region semifinals. No new teams made their way this week into the latest set of Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings.

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We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Apr. 26.

1. Venice Indians (FL) (27-1)

The Venice Indians (27-1) got an all-time performance from Carter Cox in a 6-0 playoff win over Sumner, striking out 17 batters out of 21 faced. The Indians have bounced back from their one-run loss to Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at the National High School Invitational and reeled off seven straight wins. Venice closed out the regular season with a 10-5 victory over the aforementioned Sarasota at CoolToday Park. What has really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country is the play of their pitching staff as they have only allowed 41 runs through 28 games and scoring 222.

2. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (28-3)

The Grapevine Mustangs (28-3) remains in the same spot from a week ago after hopping into the Top 5 ranks recently. Riding a current 17-game winning streak, it’s hard to ignore how good this Mustangs team is playing out of the Lone Star State. Of the 28 victories on the season, Grapevine has shut out opponents in 13 of the wins. Up next for the Mustangs is the UIL baseball playoffs as they take on Chisholm Trail for a 3-game series.

St. John Bosco (CA) won a best of three series against Orange Lutheran (CA), but then followed that up with a surprising three-game skid. The Braves (19-5) fell to Orange Lutheran, Norco and Huntington Beach during the losing streak, but have bounced back with a eight-game winning streak. Despite dropping the five games this season, the Braves are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. The bulk of the experience lies within the pitching staff as senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025, leads the way. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

4. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (17-1)

The Stony Brook Bears (17-1) of New York finally dropped their first game of the season recently in a 8-5 loss to a very good Etowah team from Georgia. When looking at the remaining seven games on the slate, one can easily see the Bears running the table. If Stony Brook can get by the difficult stretch of games in mid-April, this Bears squad could be making the argument that they could finish as a Top 5 team in the country with a one-loss record. There’s plenty of baseball to play, but it’s been a solid start as any for this group out of the Empire State.

5. Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) (18-4)

Orange Lutheran (18-4) falls back down multiple spots after losing twice to No. 2 St. John Bosco in a recent series and then a loss to 14-10 Santa Margarita Catholic last week. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Orange Lutheran responded to losing two out of the three games to St. John Bosco by winning 11 straight contests before losing their fourth. The player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse leads the Orange Lutheran pitching staff this season with a 3-1 record, a 1.37 ERA and 71 strikeouts.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (28-2)

7. Jesuit Tigers (FL) (22-5)

8. IMG Academy Ascenders (FL) (21-3)

9. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (20-1)

10. Calvary Christian Warriors (FL) (26-1)

11. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (CA) (19-4)

12. Corona Panthers (CA) (18-4)

13. Buford Wolves (GA) (27-3)

14. Canterbury School Cougars (FL) (23-3)

15. Barbe Buccaneers (LA) (37-1)

16. Tomball Cougars (TX) (32-0-1)

17. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers (FL) (23-5)

18. South Walton Seahawks (FL) (24-4)

19. North Paulding Wolfpack (GA) (26-5)

20. Trinity Shamrocks (KY) (22-3)

21. Norco Cougars (CA) (21-2)

22. Olentangy Liberty Patriots (OH) (13-0)

23. James Island Trojans (SC) (22-1)

24. De La Salle Spartans (CA) (11-4)

25. Cheshire Academy Cats (CT) (12-1)