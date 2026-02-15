Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 15

The high school boys/girls basketball seasons are still ongoing, but one of America’s favorite past times is now beginning to take center stage. One that stands out during the spring months is high school baseball, with there being many great teams all around the national scene ready to hit the diamond to break out the cleats, gloves and bats. Now it’s time to roll out the first Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 rankings of 2026.

Topping the rankings to start off the 2026 preseason for high school softball season are Florida’s Majory Stoneman Douglas, which went 31-2 and won the FHSAA Class 7A state championship a year ago. The Eagles return a bevy of starters from last year’s crew as they’re off to a 3-0 start and top the first set of rankings. Which other teams join Majory Stoneman Douglas in our first-ever Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation.

1. Majory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (Fla.) (3-0)

Hard to argue with this choice at the very top because of the overall consistency the Eagles play at year in and year out. Majory Stoneman Douglas ended the 2025 Florida high school baseball season by winning the Class 7A state championship and boasting a 31-2 record. That’s by no coincidence they’re considered one of the best in the nation and much has to do with them being at the top because of some of the returning talent. The Eagles will feature senior left-handed pitcher Gio Rojas, who is committed to the University of Miami. Rojas is a projected first round draft pick in this summer’s MLB Draft and will be one of the country’s best on the mound after going 13-0 with a 0.73 ERA last spring.

Unlike down in the Sunshine State, the state of California has yet to see its high school baseball season’s first pitch, but that’s right around the corner and topping all of the schools out west is the St. John Bosco Braves. The Braves’ roster is stacked with returning talent from the 30-4 team from 2025, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

3. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (2-0)

Already off to a 2-0 start to the Florida high school baseball season, the Jesuit Tigers look to be the favorites to win it all in the FHSAA’s Class 4A classification. With victories already over Wesley Chapel (9-1 win) and Berkeley Prep (5-0 win), the Tigers have already shown why they’re one of the country’s best programs once again. Leading the way for Jesuit this spring is the bat of infielder/outfielder Christian Sheffield (Florida A&M commitment), the son of former MLB star Gary Sheffield. The younger Sheffield has impressed thus far, batting .500 and driving in three runs off of two hits.

4. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (2-0)

Always lurking around the Top 5 and starting inside of it for Rivals’ first-ever Top 25 high school baseball rankings are the IMG Academy Ascenders, which are off to a sizzling 2-0 start. The Ascenders, the third Florida team among the top five, start off fairly high for us due part to the victories they have already notched on their schedule, with wins over No. 6 ranked Etowah (Ga.) and Lowndes (Ga.). IMG Academy is always going to be well stocked with baseball talent that’s preparing to head off to the next level and this spring is no different, no by the talents of Maple Mountain (UT) transfer Cry Chrisman, who hit 19 home runs in 2025.

5. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (0-0)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the Rivals High School Baseball Rankings are the Orange Lutheran Lancers, which could make a strong argument in being higher on this list of teams. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Etowah Eagles (Ga.) (3-1)

7. Venice Indians (Fla.) (3-0)

8. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (0-0)

9. Blessed Trinity Catholic Titans (Ga.) (3-0)

10. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (2-1)

11. De La Salle Spartans (Calif.) (0-0)

12. Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.) (0-0)

13. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (0-0)

14. Casteel Colts (Ariz.) (0-0)

15. Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (Fla.) (1-1)

16. Memorial Warriors (TX) (0-0)

17. Huntington Beach Oilers (Calif.) (0-0)

18. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (0-0)

19. Magnolia Heights School Chiefs (MS) (0-0)

20. Mater Dei Monarchs (Calif.) (0-0)

21. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (0-0)

22. Basic Wolves (Nev.) (0-0)

23. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (0-0)

24. Delbarton Green Wave (NJ) (0-0)

25. Lake Travis Cavaliers (TX) (0-0)

How to Follow National High School Baseball

For national high school baseball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school sports scene action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the sports excitement across the country.