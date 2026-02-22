Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 22

America’s favorite past time is making its way back and now beginning to take center stage as winter sports start to wind down. The one that continues to stand out during the spring months is high school baseball, with there being many great teams all around the national scene ready to hit the diamond to break out the cleats, gloves and bats.

Last week we released our first-ever rankings and we roll out the second edition of the Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 of 2026.

Topping this week’s set of rankings is California’s St. John Bosco Braves as the leap over Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas, which went 31-2 and won the FHSAA Class 7A state championship a year ago. The Braves have yet to play a game this season, but are loaded with talent and expected to contend for the mythical national crown, along with teams like Marjory Stoneman Douglas and IMG Academy. Which other teams join the Braves, Eagles and Ascenders in our second Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Feb. 22.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) jumps up a spot after Marjory Stoneman Douglas lost their first game of the season. Unlike down in the Sunshine State, the state of California has yet to see its high school baseball season’s first pitch, but that’s right around the corner and topping all of the schools out west is the St. John Bosco Braves (0-0). The Braves’ roster is stacked with returning talent from the 30-4 team from 2025, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

2. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (4-0)

The IMG Academy Ascenders, which are off to a sizzling 4-0 start, jumps up to the second spot after defeating Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) last week 10-8. The Ascenders, one of three Florida teams among the top five, started off fairly high for us due part to the victories they have already notched on their schedule, with wins over nationally ranked Jesuit, No. 6 ranked Etowah (Ga.) and always talented Lowndes (Ga.). IMG Academy (4-0) is always going to be well stocked with baseball talent that’s preparing to head off to the next level and this spring is no different, no by the talents of Maple Mountain (UT) transfer Cry Chrisman, who hit 19 home runs in 2025.

3. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (Fla.) (5-1)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas (5-1) ended the 2025 Florida high school baseball season by winning the Class 7A state championship and boasting a 31-2 record. That’s by no coincidence they’re considered one of the best in the nation and much has to do with them being at the top because of some of the returning talent. The Eagles will feature senior left-handed pitcher Gio Rojas, who is committed to the University of Miami. Rojas is a projected first round draft pick in this summer’s MLB Draft and will be one of the country’s best on the mound after going 13-0 with a 0.73 ERA last spring. Marjory Stoneman Douglas dropped down a couple spots in our second set of rankings after an unexpected 4-3 loss to Columbus last week.

4. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (0-0)

Checking in at No. 4 of the Top 5 of the Rivals High School Baseball Rankings are the Orange Lutheran Lancers, which could make a strong argument in being higher on this list of teams. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA.

5. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (4-1)

Already off to a 4-1 start to the Florida high school baseball season, the Jesuit Tigers look to be the favorites to win it all in the FHSAA’s Class 4A classification. With victories already over Wesley Chapel (9-1 win), Berkeley Prep (5-0 win), Lakeland Christian (8-4 win), Plant (4-1 win), the Tigers have already shown why they’re one of the country’s best programs once again. Lone loss of the season came against No. 2 ranked IMG Academy at home, 10-8. Leading the way for Jesuit this spring is the bat of infielder/outfielder Christian Sheffield (Florida A&M commitment), the son of former MLB star Gary Sheffield. The younger Sheffield has impressed thus far, batting .500 and driving in three runs off of two hits.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Etowah Eagles (Ga.) (5-1)

7. Venice Indians (Fla.) (6-0)

8. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (5-0)

9. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (4-1)

10. De La Salle Spartans (Calif.) (0-0)

11. Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.) (0-0)

12. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (0-0)

13. Casteel Colts (Ariz.) (0-0)

14. Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (Fla.) (4-1)

15. Blessed Trinity Catholic Titans (Ga.) (5-2)

16. Huntington Beach Oilers (Calif.) (0-0)

17. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (6-0)

18. Magnolia Heights School Chiefs (MS) (1-0)

19. Mater Dei Monarchs (Calif.) (0-0)

20. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (0-0)

21. Basic Wolves (Nev.) (0-0)

22. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (0-0)

23. Delbarton Green Wave (NJ) (0-0)

24. Buford Wolves (Ga.) (3-0)

25. Baylor School Red Raiders (0-0)

Dropped out: Lake Travis Cavaliers (TX), Memorial Warriors (TX)