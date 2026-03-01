Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 1

America’s favorite past time has made its way back and taken center stage as winter sports start to wind down. The one that always stands out during the spring months is high school baseball, with there being many great ball clubs all around the national scene ready to hit the diamond to break out the cleats, gloves and bats.

For most of the nation, many states have begun their season and the usual suspects remain towards the top of the latest Top 25 rankings.

The third set of rankings sees California’s St. John Bosco Braves remain the country’s top team as they opened their season with a shutout victory over La Serna. The Braves are expected to contend for the mythical national crown, along with teams like IMG Academy, Orange Lutheran, Tampa Jesuit and Venice. Which other teams made their way into in our third Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 1.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) started their 2026 high school baseball season this past week with a 8-0 win over La Serna, solidifying their spot as the nation’s No. 1 team for a second straight week. The Braves (1-0) are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

2. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (8-0)

The IMG Academy Ascenders, which are off to a strong 8-0 start, remaining firmly in the second spot after notching wins over Alabama teams Bob Jones, Grissom, Hillcrest and Petal last week. The Ascenders started off fairly high for us due part to the victories they have already notched on their schedule, with impressive wins over nationally ranked Jesuit, No. 6 ranked Etowah (Ga.) and always talented Lowndes (Ga.). IMG Academy (8-0) has always been well stocked with baseball talent that’s preparing to head off to the next level and this spring’s squad is no different, backed by the talents of Maple Mountain (UT) transfer Cry Chrisman, who hit 19 home runs in 2025. The Ascenders are at home this week with back-to-back games versus Marist and Northside Christian, respectively.

3. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (1-0)

Checking in at No. 3 of the latest Top 5 of the Rivals High School Baseball Rankings are the Orange Lutheran Lancers (1-0), which could make a strong argument in being higher on this list of teams. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA. The Lancers opened the 2026 season last week with a dominating 10-0 win over Crespi.

4. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (6-1)

Already off to a 6-1 start to the Florida high school baseball season, the Jesuit Tigers look to be the favorites to win it all in the FHSAA’s Class 4A classification. With victories already over Wesley Chapel (9-1 win), Berkeley Prep (5-0 win), Lakeland Christian (8-4 win), Plant (4-1 win), the Tigers have already shown why they’re one of the country’s best programs once again. Lone loss of the season so far came against No. 2 ranked IMG Academy at home, 10-8. Leading the way for Jesuit this spring is the bat of infielder/outfielder Christian Sheffield (Florida A&M commitment), the son of former MLB star Gary Sheffield. Sheffield has impressed thus far, batting .333 and driving in six runs off of six hits.

5. Venice Indians (Fla.) (8-0)

With Majory Stoneman Douglas dropping their second game of the season is a very competitive South Florida region for high school baseball, entering the Top 5 this week is the undefeated Venice Indians (8-0). Venice traveled down to Naples to take on a very good Neumann team, winning 7-2 and continuing their tear during the early weeks of the season. This week will feature a nationally ranked matchup as Clearwater Calvary Christian (7-0) heads into town on Friday night. The contest should easily be the game of the week in the Sunshine State and possibly nationally.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (4-0)

7. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (9-1)

8. Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (Fla.) (7-1)

9. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (8-0)

10. De La Salle Spartans (Calif.) (0-0)

11. Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.) (0-0)

12. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (8-2)

13. Casteel Colts (Ariz.) (0-0)

14. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (Fla.) (7-2)

15. Mater Dei Monarchs (Calif.) (2-0)

16. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (9-0)

17. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (4-0)

18. Basic Wolves (Nev.) (1-0)

19. Calvary Christian Warriors (Fla.) (7-0)

20. North Paulding Wolfpack (Ga.) (8-2)

21. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (0-0)

22. McEachern Indians (Ga.) (9-1)

23. Buford Wolves (Ga.) (7-1)

24. Delbarton Green Wave (NJ) (0-0)

25. Baylor School Red Raiders (0-0)

Dropped out: Huntington Beach Oilers (Calif.) (1-1), Blessed Trinity Catholic Titans (Ga.) (5-4) Etowah Eagles (Ga.) (6-3), Magnolia Heights School Chiefs (MS) (5-1)