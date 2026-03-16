Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 16

America’s favorite past time is back fully underway with many of the nation’s top teams in action and taking center stage as winter turns into spring. The one that always stands out during the spring months is high school baseball, with there being many great ball clubs all around the national scene ready to hit the diamond to break out the cleats, gloves and bats.

The fourth set of rankings remains unchanged with California’s St. John Bosco Braves as the country’s top team as they have opened their season with wins over La Serna and Gahr, respectively. The Braves are in a tight race for the top spot in the rankings as undefeated Venice is right on their trail. Which new teams made their way this week into in our fourth Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 16.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) has started their 2026 high school baseball season with wins so far over La Serna and Gahr, solidifying their spot as the nation’s No. 1 team for a fourth consecutive week. The Braves (4-0) are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring. Next up is a 3-game series this week against JSerra Catholic.

2. Venice Indians (Fla.) (12-0)

The undefeated Venice Indians (12-0) is making the case for the top spot in the country as they have moved up another spot as they picked up another impressive win, this time a 6-3 decision over nationally ranked Tampa Jesuit. Venice has shut out two previously undefeated teams in neighboring foe Sarasota and Clearwater Calvary Christian. What has really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country is the play of their pitching staff as they have only allowed eight runs through 12 games and scoring 95. This week they have three straight home games against Sarasota Riverview, Tampa Prep and Braden River, respectively.

3. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (12-1)

The IMG Academy Ascenders, which are off to a strong 12-1 start, falls down a spot after dropping their first game to The Bennett School in a 4-3 decision. IMG Academy (12-1) has always been well stocked with baseball talent that’s preparing to head off to the next level and this spring’s squad is no different, backed by the talents of Maple Mountain (UT) transfer Cry Chrisman, who hit 19 home runs in 2025. Last week IMG Academy had strong victories over South Walton (Fla.) and St. Johns Country Day (Fla.). The Ascenders have another nationally ranked matchup against Tampa Jesuit on Tuesday night this week.

4. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (4-0)

Remaining inside of the Top 5 off this week’s rankings are the Corona Panthers as they have rushed out to a strong 4-0 start, though they did not register playing in a game last week. Junior outfielder/first baseman Danny DeLaTorre has impressed via his play at the plate early on this season for Corona, belting two home runs and scoring eight runs. Next up for the Panthers is a 3-game series with King before facing off against Santiago.

5. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (2-1)

Rounding out the latest Top 5 of the Rivals High School Baseball Rankings for the second straight week are the Orange Lutheran Lancers (2-1), which dropped their first game of the season recently to No. 14 ranked Basic (Nev.). The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA. The Lancers return to action on Wednesday night when they take on Damien.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (12-2)

7. Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.) (1-0)

8. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (7-0)

9. North Paulding Wolfpack (Ga.) (13-2)

10. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (10-3)

11. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (16-2)

12. Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nev.) (6-2)

13. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (12-3)

14. Basic Wolves (Nev.) (4-2)

15. Buford Wolves (Ga.) (13-2)

16. Etowah Eagles (Ga.) (13-3)

17. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (12-2)

18. Mater Dei Monarchs (Calif.) (4-2)

19. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (0-0)

20. Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (Fla.) (10-3)

21. Magnolia Heights School Chiefs (MS) (11-2-1)

22. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (Fla.) (11-3)

23. Tampa Catholic Crusaders (Fla.) (11-1)

24. Delbarton Green Wave (NJ) (0-0)

25. Calvary Christian Warriors (Fla.) (12-1)