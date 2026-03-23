Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 22

America’s favorite pastime is back in full swing, with many of the nation’s top teams taking center stage as winter gives way to spring. Among the highlights during these warmer months is high school baseball, where standout programs from across the country are gearing up to hit the diamond. These talented squads are ready to lace up their cleats, grab their gloves, and swing their bats for another exciting season.

The fifth set of rankings remains unchanged with California’s St. John Bosco Braves as the country’s top team as they are in a tight race for the top spot in the latest set of rankings as undefeated Venice continues to be right on their trail. Which new teams made their way this week into in our fifth Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 22.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) has started their 2026 high school baseball season with impressive wins so far over La Serna and Gahr, solidifying their spot as the nation’s No. 1 team for a fourth consecutive week. The Braves (7-0) are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring. St. John Bosco swept a 3-game home series against JSerra Catholic last week.

2. Venice Indians (Fla.) (16-0)

The undefeated Venice Indians (16-0) have a case for the top spot in the country as they have moved up another spot as they picked up another impressive win, this time a 6-3 decision over nationally ranked Tampa Jesuit. Venice has shut out two previously undefeated teams in neighboring foe Sarasota and Clearwater Calvary Christian. What has really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country is the play of their pitching staff as they have only allowed 21 runs through 16 games and scoring 123. This week the Indians look to defend their National High School Invitational title they won a year ago this week against some of the country’s.

3. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (7-0)

Remaining inside of the Top 5 off this week’s rankings are the Corona Panthers as they have rushed out to a strong 7-0 start, though they did not register playing in a game last week. Junior outfielder/first baseman Danny DeLaTorre has impressed via his play at the plate early on this season for Corona, belting two home runs and scoring eight runs. The Panthers swept a 3-game series over King and face off against Santiago this week.

4. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (3-1)

Rounding out the latest Top 5 of the Rivals High School Baseball Rankings for the second straight week are the Orange Lutheran Lancers (3-1), which dropped their first game of the season recently to No. 14 ranked Basic (Nev.). The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA. The Lancers next week will take on top-ranked St. John Bosco in a full 3-game series.

5. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (13-3)

Already off to a 13-3 start to the Florida high school baseball season, the Jesuit Tigers look to be the favorites to win it all in the FHSAA’s Class 4A classification. The Tigers have already shown why they’re one of the country’s best programs once again, with the only losses to IMG Academy, Venice and Tampa Catholic. Leading the way for Jesuit this spring is the bat of infielder/outfielder Christian Sheffield (Florida A&M commitment), the son of former MLB star Gary Sheffield. Junior Griffin Boesen has impressed at the plate for the Tigers, batting .408, hitting five home runs and driving in 18 runs.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (13-2)

7. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (18-3)

8. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (8-0)

9. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (19-2)

10. Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nev.) (7-2)

11. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (14-3)

12. Buford Wolves (Ga.) (14-2)

13. Etowah Eagles (Ga.) (16-3)

14. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (15-2)

15. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (2-0)

16. North Paulding Wolfpack (Ga.) (15-3)

17. Farragut Admirals (Tenn.) (9-2)

18. Calvary Christian Warriors (Fla.) (15-1)

19. Delbarton Green Wave (NJ) (3-0)

20. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers (Fla.) (15-4)

21. Barbe Buccaneers (La.) (23-1)

22. Gloucester Catholic Rams (NJ) (2-0)

23. Waxahachie Indians (TX) (20-1)

24. Temecula Valley Golden Bears (Calif.) (6-2)

25. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (Fla.) (14-4)