Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 29

America’s favorite pastime is back in full swing, with many of the nation’s top teams taking center stage as winter gives way to spring. Among the highlights during these warmer months is high school baseball, where standout programs from across the country are gearing up to hit the diamond. These talented squads are ready to lace up their cleats, grab their gloves, and swing their bats for another exciting season.

The sixth set of rankings finally sees change, but it’s different California team taking the No. 1 spot as Orange Lutheran jumps to the top of this week’s rankings. The Lancers defeated No. 2 Venice in the championship final of the National High School Invitational. Which new teams made their way this week into in our sixth set of Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 29.

1. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (7-1)

Topping the latest Top 5 of the Rivals High School Baseball Rankings for the first time this season are the Orange Lutheran Lancers (7-1), which just defeated No. 2 Venice (Fla.), 7-6, in the championship game of the National High School Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA. The Lancers this week will take on No. 4 ranked St. John Bosco in a full 3-game series.

2. Venice Indians (Fla.) (19-1)

The Venice Indians (19-1) have a legitimate case for the top spot in the country, but falling by one run to Orange Lutheran (Calif.) in an attempt to repeat as National High School Invitational champs came short. Venice had shut out two previously undefeated teams in neighboring foe Sarasota and Clearwater Calvary Christian, plus defeating nationally ranked Tampa Jesuit. What has really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country is the play of their pitching staff as they have only allowed 28 runs through 20 games and scoring 155. This week the Indians return back home to face Barron Collier twice and a very good Bishop Verot (Fla.) bunch on the road.

3. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (8-0)

Jumping up several spots from the last Top 25 rankings update are The Stony Brook Bears of New York as they own a perfect record heading into a tough stretch of games upcoming. The Bears head into April with scheduled tilts against Georgia clubs like Etowah, McEachern and Newnan. If Stony Brook can get by the difficult stretch of games in mid-April, this Bears squad could be making the argument that they could finish as a Top 5 team in the country with a undefeated record. There’s plenty of baseball to play, but it’s been a solid start as any for this group.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) started their 2026 high school baseball season with impressive wins so far over La Serna and Gahr, but ended up dropping their first games of the season in a loss to Casteel (Ariz.) and Trinity (Ky.) at the National High School Invitational. The Braves (9-2) are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

5. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (9-1)

Remaining just inside of the Top 5 off this week’s rankings are the Corona Panthers as they have rushed out to a strong 9-1 start, though they did not register playing in a game last week. Junior outfielder/first baseman Danny DeLaTorre has impressed via his play at the plate early on this season for Corona, belting two home runs and scoring eight runs. The Panthers had recently swept a 3-game series over King before losing its first game of the season against Santiago last week.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (20-3)

7. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (20-2)

8. Buford Wolves (Ga.) (17-2)

9. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (15-5)

10. North Paulding Wolfpack (Ga.) (18-3)

11. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (18-2)

12. Casteel Colts (Ariz.) (11-2)

13. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (16-3)

14. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (5-1)

15. Farragut Admirals (Tenn.) (12-2)

16. Calvary Christian Warriors (Fla.) (18-1)

17. Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.) (9-2)

18. Canterbury School Cougars (Fla.) (17-3)

19. Barbe Buccaneers (La.) (26-1)

20. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers (Fla.) (16-5)

21. Tomball Cougars (TX) (15-0-1)

22. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (16-4)

23. Notre Dame Knights (Calif.) (12-1)

24. Temecula Valley Golden Bears (Calif.) (9-2)

25. Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nev.) (12-4)