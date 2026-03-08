Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 8

America’s favorite past time is back underway with many of the nation’s top teams in action and taking center stage as winter turns into spring. The one that always stands out during the spring months is high school baseball, with there being many great ball clubs all around the national scene ready to hit the diamond to break out the cleats, gloves and bats.

The fourth set of rankings remains unchanged with California’s St. John Bosco Braves as the country’s top team as they have opened their season with wins over La Serna and Gahr, respectively. The Braves are the front of the line thus far for a mythical national crown, along with teams like IMG Academy, Orange Lutheran, Corona and Venice all right behind them. Which new teams made their way this week into in our fourth Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings?

We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 8.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) has started their 2026 high school baseball season with wins so far over La Serna and Gahr, solidifying their spot as the nation’s No. 1 team for a third consecutive week. The Braves (2-0) are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. Returning with the most experience of all the hurlers is senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring. Next up is a matchup against Los Osos on Tuesday night.

2. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) (10-0)

The IMG Academy Ascenders, which are off to a strong 10-0 start, remaining firmly in the second spot after remaining unbeaten for the third straight week. IMG Academy (10-0) has always been well stocked with baseball talent that’s preparing to head off to the next level and this spring’s squad is no different, backed by the talents of Maple Mountain (UT) transfer Cry Chrisman, who hit 19 home runs in 2025. The Ascenders notched back-to-back last week over Marist and Northside Christian, respectively. This week will be a challenging slate as IMG academy takes on South Walton (Fla.) and St. Johns Country Day (Fla.).

3. Venice Indians (Fla.) (10-0)

The undefeated Venice Indians (10-0) had arguably the most impressive past week of any team in the country as they bump up two spots. Venice shut out two previously undefeated teams in neighboring Sarasota and Clearwater Calvary Christian. What has really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country is the play of their pitching staff as they have only allowed five runs through 10 games and scoring 84. This week they will take on a very good Tampa Jesuit bunch over in Hillsborough County.

4. Corona Panthers (Calif.) (4-0)

Making their debut inside of the Top 5 off this week’s rankings are the Corona Panthers as they have rushed out to a strong 4-0 start, though they did not register playing in a game last week. Regardless, this Panthers squad deserved the bump up because of their early play out in the Golden State. Junior outfielder/first baseman Danny DeLaTorre has impressed early on this season for Corona, belting two home runs and scoring eight runs. Next up for the Panthers is a 3-game series with King before facing off against Santiago.

5. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (2-1)

Rounding out the latest Top 5 of the Rivals High School Baseball Rankings are the Orange Lutheran Lancers (2-1), which dropped their first game of the season to Basic (Nev.). The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. Player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse led the Orange Lutheran pitching staff in 2025 with a 8-2 record and a 0.94 ERA. The Lancers bounced back from the loss to Basic with a 8-5 decision over newly nationally ranked Bishop Gorman.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. South Walton Seahawks (Fla.) (11-1)

7. Trinity Shamrocks (Ky.) (1-0)

8. Basic Wolves (Nev.) (2-1)

9. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (11-2)

10. Jesuit Tigers (Fla.) (8-2)

11. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (12-0)

12. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (6-0)

13. Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nev.) (3-1)

14. North Paulding Wolfpack (Ga.) (11-2)

15. Mater Dei Monarchs (Calif.) (4-1)

16. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (13-2)

17. Buford Wolves (Ga.) (10-1)

18. Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (Fla.) (9-2)

19. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (0-0)

20. Catholic Bears (La.) (13-0)

21. Magnolia Heights School Chiefs (MS) (8-1-1)

22. Tampa Catholic Crusaders (Fla.) (10-0)

23. Etowah Eagles (Ga.) (7-3)

24. Delbarton Green Wave (NJ) (0-0)

25. Calvary Christian Warriors (Fla.) (9-1)