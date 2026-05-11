Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - May 11

America’s favorite pastime is jumping into postseason play, with many of the nation’s top teams as they enter the month of May. Among the highlights during these warmer months is high school baseball, where standout programs from across the country are gearing up to hit the diamond. These talented squads are ready to lace up their cleats, grab their gloves, and swing their bats for another exciting season.

The latest set of rankings once again doesn’t see any change towards the top as the Venice Indians remains at the top of this week’s Top 25 national high school baseball ranks as they head into the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) Class 7A state semifinals this week. The Indians are coming off winning a region final series over Winter Haven en route to taking on Vero Beach.

A couple new teams made their way this week into the latest set of Rivals High School Top 25 baseball rankings as we roll out the latest set here today.

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We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of May 11.

1. Venice Indians (FL) (31-1)

The Venice Indians (31-1) took the region final series against Winter Haven by scores of 4-0 and 6-0. The Indians have bounced back from their one-run loss to Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at the National High School Invitational and reeled off 12 straight wins. What has really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country is the play of their pitching staff as they have only allowed 44 runs through 247 games and scoring 237. Up next is a state semifinals matchup this week against Vero Beach this week in Fort Myers for a chance to reach the 7A championship game.

2. Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) (23-5)

Orange Lutheran (21-5) moves up a couple spots despite after dropping a 1-0 decision to Servite recently. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. The player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse leads the Orange Lutheran pitching staff this season with a 3-2 record, a 1.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts. The Lancers recently swept a 3-game series against Mater Dei.

St. John Bosco (CA) won a best of three series against Orange Lutheran (CA), but then followed that up with a surprising three-game skid. The Braves (22-5) fell to Orange Lutheran, Norco and Huntington Beach during the losing streak, but have bounced back with a 11-game winning streak. Despite dropping the five games this season, the Braves are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. The bulk of the experience lies within the pitching staff as senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025, leads the way. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

4. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (32-2)

Jumping ahead of Grapevine from the Lone Star State as the top team hailing from Texas are the Calellen Wildcats as they’re currently on a 20-game winning streak and have shown no signs of slowing down. The Wildcats have been simply dominant throughout the season as they have out-scored the competition by a combined 370-45. Heading into the postseason, Calellen is the favorites to win the UIL’s Class 4A, Division I state championship as they take on Fredericksburg later this week in a 3-game playoff series.

5. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (26-5)

The Grapevine Mustangs (26-5) has been barred from taking part in the UIL state playoffs due to use of an ineligible player, ending the team’s quest to repeat three-peat as state champs. Riding a current 17-game winning streak, it’s hard to ignore how good this Mustangs team is playing out of the Lone Star State. Of the 26 victories on the season, Grapevine has shut out opponents in 13 of the wins. The Mustangs’ 2026 season is officially over.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Jesuit Tigers (FL) (26-6)

7. IMG Academy Ascenders (FL) (21-3)

8. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (28-1)

9. North Paulding Wolfpack (GA) (30-5)

10. Tomball Cougars (TX) (36-0-1)

11. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (20-2)

12. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (CA) (23-5)

13. South Walton Seahawks (FL) (28-4)

14. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers (FL) (27-6)

15. Trinity Shamrocks (KY) (30-3)

16. Buford Wolves (GA) (29-5)

17. North Broward Prep Eagles (FL) (24-7)

18. De La Salle Spartans (CA) (15-4)

19. Corona Panthers (CA) (21-6)

20. Bishop Moore Catholic Hornets (FL) (29-2)

21. Norco Cougars (CA) (24-3)

22. Calvary Christian Warriors (FL) (29-3)

23. James Island Trojans (SC) (25-2)

24. Conway Wampus Cats (AR) (25-2)

25. Cheshire Academy Cats (CT) (16-1)