Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - May 18

America’s favorite pastime is jumping into postseason play, with many of the nation’s top teams as they enter the month of May. Among the highlights during these warmer months is high school baseball, where standout programs from across the country are gearing up to hit the diamond. These talented squads are ready to lace up their cleats, grab their gloves, and swing their bats as the postseason is taking place around the nation.

The latest set of rankings once sees change at the top of this week’s Top 25 national high school baseball ranks as the Venice Indians lost the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) Class 7A state championship game to Marjory Stoneman Douglas, 2-1, in Fort Myers. Now taking the top spot is the only other team to beat the Indians, Orange Lutheran (Calif.), which is currently riding a six-game winning streak.

Which new teams made their way this week into the latest set of Rivals High School baseball Top 25 rankings?

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We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of May 18.

1. Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) (25-5)

Orange Lutheran (25-5) moves back up to the No. 1 spot as they’ve reeled off six straight wins, latest being a 9-6 decision over Corona. The Lancers went 23-7 last season, but with the talent the team possesses at the plate, it’s hard to not have this group in the conversation of the nation’s best. The player to watch for the Lancers on the mound is senior pitcher Gary Morse, who is already committed to the University of Tennessee. Morse leads the Orange Lutheran pitching staff this season with a 3-2 record, a 1.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts.

St. John Bosco (CA) won a best of three series against Orange Lutheran (CA), but then followed that up with a surprising three-game skid. The Braves (24-5) fell to Orange Lutheran, Norco and Huntington Beach during the losing streak, but have bounced back with a 13-game winning streak. Despite dropping the five games this season, the Braves are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. The bulk of the experience lies within the pitching staff as senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025, leads the way. Another up and coming arm to watch for is sophomore Brayden Krakowski, who went 5-0 with 31 strikeouts last spring.

3. Venice Indians (FL) (32-2)

The Venice Indians (32-2) fell short of their goal to win a state championship, stopped by an all-time performance from Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) pitcher Gio Rojas one-hit performance in a 2-1 loss. The Indians only other loss was by one run to Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at the National High School Invitational. What really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country was the play of their pitching staff as they only allowed 48 runs through 34 games and scoring 242. The Indians’ season comes to a close having lost two games by a total of two runs.

4. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (34-2)

Jumping ahead of Grapevine from the Lone Star State as the top team hailing from Texas are the Calellen Wildcats as they’re currently on a 22-game winning streak and have shown no signs of slowing down. The Wildcats have been simply dominant throughout the season as they have out-scored the competition by a combined 392-46. Heading into the postseason, Calellen is the favorites to win the UIL’s Class 4A, Division I state championship as they take on Davenport later this week in a 3-game playoff series.

5. Tomball Cougars (TX) (38-0-1)

Making their way steadily up the ranks is one of the lone undefeated Texas high school baseball teams in the Tomball Cougars. 12 of the team’s victories this season have come via shutout and with one of the better pitching staffs in the state, the Cougars will be a tough out in the UIL Class 6A, Division II postseason. This week Tomball takes on Tyler Legacy in the regional final round of the playoffs.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. South Walton Seahawks (FL) (30-4)

7. Jesuit Tigers (FL) (26-6)

8. IMG Academy Ascenders (FL) (21-3)

9. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (30-1)

10. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (FL) (28-6)

11. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (26-5)

12. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (21-2)

13. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers (FL) (27-6)

14. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (CA) (24-5)

15. Trinity Shamrocks (KY) (33-3)

16. North Paulding Wolfpack (GA) (31-6)

17. North Broward Prep Eagles (FL) (25-8)

18. De La Salle Spartans (CA) (18-4)

19. Buford Wolves (GA) (29-5)

20. Bishop Moore Catholic Hornets (FL) (29-2)

21. Corona Panthers (CA) (22-7)

22. James Island Trojans (SC) (27-2)

23. Calvary Christian Warriors (FL) (29-3)

24. Norco Cougars (CA) (25-4)

25. Lyman Hall Trojans (CT) (19-0)