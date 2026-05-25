Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - May 25

Among the highlights during these warmer months is high school baseball, where standout programs from across the country are gearing up to hit the diamond. These talented squads are ready to lace up their cleats, grab their gloves, and swing their bats as the postseason is taking place around the nation with the season nearing its end.

The latest set of rankings once sees another change at the top of this week’s Top 25 national high school baseball ranks as the new top team in the land still resides from California in St. John Bosco. The Braves remain ahead of the No. 2 Venice Indians, which lost the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) Class 7A state championship game to Marjory Stoneman Douglas, 2-1, in Fort Myers.

Which new teams made their way this week into the latest set of Rivals High School baseball Top 25 rankings?

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We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of May 25.

St. John Bosco (CA) won a best of three series against Orange Lutheran (CA), but then followed that up with a surprising three-game skid and now has risen to the top of the rankings once again. The Braves (25-5) fell to Orange Lutheran, Norco and Huntington Beach during the losing streak, but have bounced back with a 14-game winning streak. Despite dropping the five games this season, the Braves are loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. The bulk of the experience lies within the pitching staff as senior Gavin Cervantes, who went 8-0 with 44 strikeouts in 2025, leads the way. The Braves will look to continue their winning ways this week against Harvard-Westlake.

2. Venice Indians (FL) (32-2)

The Venice Indians (32-2) fell short of their goal to win a state championship, stopped by an all-time performance from Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) pitcher Gio Rojas one-hit performance in a 2-1 loss. The Indians only other loss was by one run to Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at the National High School Invitational. What really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country was the play of their pitching staff as they only allowed 48 runs through 34 games and scoring 242. The Indians’ season comes to a close having lost two games by a total of two runs.

3. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (36-2)

Jumping into the third spot from the Lone Star State as the top team hailing from Texas are the Calellen Wildcats as they’re currently on a 24-game winning streak and have shown no signs of slowing down. The Wildcats have been simply dominant throughout the season as they have out-scored the competition by a combined 419-53. Heading into the postseason, Calellen is the favorites to win the UIL’s Class 4A, Division I state championship as they take on Bullard this week in a 3-game playoff series.

4. Tomball Cougars (TX) (40-0-1)

Making their way steadily up the ranks is one of the lone undefeated Texas high school baseball teams in the Tomball Cougars. 13 of the team’s victories this season have come via shutout and with one of the better pitching staffs in the state, the Cougars will be a tough out in the UIL Class 6A, Division II postseason. This week Tomball takes on Marcus in the state semifinal round of the playoffs.

5. Jesuit Tigers (FL) (28-6)

Debuting within the Top 5 nationally after soundly defeating Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore, 9-0, for the FHSAA Class 4A state championship are the Jesuit Tigers. The boys from Tampa ended up shutting out opponents four times along the way to winning it all. Senior Wilson Andersen was superb at the plate and on the mound for Jesuit, with the pitcher finishing the season with a 11-2 record, 1.62 earned run average and 111 strikeouts. At the plate, Andersen batted .426 with four home runs and drove in 36 runs.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. South Walton Seahawks (FL) (30-4)

7. IMG Academy Ascenders (FL) (21-3)

8. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (FL) (28-6)

9. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (22-2)

10. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (CA) (26-5)

11. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (26-5)

12. Norco Cougars (CA) (27-4)

13. Trinity Shamrocks (KY) (35-3)

14. St. Laurence Vikings (IL) (31-2)

15. North Paulding Wolfpack (GA) (32-6)

16. Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) (25-6)

17. North Broward Prep Eagles (FL) (25-8)

18. De La Salle Spartans (CA) (20-4)

19. Buford Wolves (GA) (29-5)

20. James Island Trojans (SC) (27-2)

21. Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (FL) (27-8)

22. Catholic Bears (LA) (37-5)

23. Calvary Christian Warriors (FL) (29-3)

24. Bishop Moore Catholic Hornets (FL) (30-3)

25. Lyman Hall Trojans (CT) (21-0)