Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 20

The national high school girls flag football scene has surged in popularity nationwide, featuring many strong programs across the country and standing out as one of the fastest-growing sports at the high school level.

Participation has seen major increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data, and it’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

Florida’s undefeated Alonso Ravens, which went 20-2 last season and won Florida’s FHSAA Class 4A state championship a year ago, continue to remain the consensus No. 1 team in the coutry. The Ravens have rushed out to a red-hot undefeated start on the gridiron behind star senior quarterback Gabby Werr, who arguably the nation’s top passer regardless of state. No new teams enter the rankings this week as Florida begins district tournament play this week.

We dive in to the best high school girls flag football teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Apr. 20.

1. Alonso Ravens (Fla.) (15-0)

The undefeated Alonso Ravens (15-0) of Tampa after winning the program’s fourth state title when they defeated Wellington in overtime for the Class 4A state championship last season, remains the country’s top team. Notching the program’s fourth state title was arguably the toughest one yet for head coach Matt Hernandez and crew. Ravens’ signal caller Gabby Werr (3,602yards, 57 touchdowns) and wide receiver Shea Plantz (835 yards, 10 touchdowns). After going 20-2 last season, it’s hard to argue that Alonso isn’t the best team in the country. The Ravens finished off regular season action with a 39-0 rout of Riverview last week as they head into district tournament play.

2. JSerra Catholic Lions (Calif.) (28-0)

The top high school girls flag football team out of the state of California for the 2025-26 season was the JSerra Catholic Lions (28-0) as they finished undefeated and won the CIF Southern Section Division I championship by upending Orange Lutheran, 25-20. What was unique about how the Lions succeeded offensively was the play of their two-quarterback system of freshman Kate Meier (3,729 yards, 58 touchdowns) and sophomore Ava Van Heerde (3,460 yards, 44 touchdowns). With the young roster JSerra Catholic has, expect this group to be very good once again next season as well.

3. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (24-3)

When you have the first-ever quarterback to be offered a Division I, Power 4 offer, you definitely are in the conversation for best team in the country. The Orange Lutheran Lancers (24-3) came up just short of winning the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, falling to JSerra Catholic in a 25-20 contest. Head coach Kristin Sherman features junior signal caller Makena Cook, who received the sport’s first Division I P4 overture from Nebraska last week. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers.

Orange Lutheran announced that Sherman will be stepping down as the program’s head coach to accept a collegiate assistant coaching job at Cal Poly.

4. Phenix City Central Red Devils (Ala.) (20-0)

Last but not least out of the Top 5 in the country are the Phenix City Central Red Devils (20-0), which ended up winning Alabama’s Class 6A/7A state championship in dominating fashion. To tell you how dominant this Red Devils team was throughout the season, Central out-scored opponents 840-39 en route to blowing out Vestavia Hills, 46-7, for the state crown. A lot rode on the right arm of senior quarterback Mariah Harrison, who threw for 3,941 yards and 80 touchdowns.

5. Park Vista Community Cobras (Fla.) (13-0)

Remaining inside of the Top 5 of this week’s latest rankings are the Park Vista Cobras (13-0), which are undefeated through 13 games and one of the top teams out of the South Florida region. Park Vista has notched six shutout victories thus far and don’t look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. The Cobras have notched some impressive wins over Fort Pierce Central and Seminole Ridge earlier this season. Can the Cobras seriously challenge Alonso for the Class 4A crown?

6. Hamilton Huskies (Ariz.) (21-0)

7. Pope Greyhounds (Ga.) (20-3)

8. Robinson Knights (Fla.) (14-1)

9. Huntington Beach Oilers (Calif.) (25-2)

10. Newport Harbor Sailors (Calif.) (23-3)

11. Ponte Vedra Sharks (Fla.) (14-0)

12. Seminole Ridge Hawks (Fla.) (12-2)

13. Somerset Canyons Cougars (Fla.) (12-1)

14. Cardinal Newman Cardinals (Calif.) (24-0)

15. Wellington Wolverines (Fla.) (9-2)

16. Fort Pierce Central Cobras (Fla.) (9-5)

17. Maine South Hawks (IL) (26-3)

18. Western Wildcats (Fla.) (11-3)

19. East Bay Indians (Fla.) (12-3)

20. Miami Northwestern Bulls (12-2)

21. Adolfo Camarillo Scorpions (Calif.) (25-3)

22. Edison Red Raiders (Fla.) (12-1)

23. Lennard Longhorns (Fla.) (9-6)

24. Wakefield Wolverines (NC) (27-0)

25. Blessed Trinity Catholic Titans (Ga.) (19-5)