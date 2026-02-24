Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 24

The high school boys/girls basketball seasons are either in the midst of the playoffs or on the cusp of it, with spring sports starting to take over the scene. One that has become very popular is that of high school girls flag football, with there being many great programs all around the country as it serves as the fastest growing sport nationally and still rising.

Topping the high school girls flag football Top 25 rankings for the second straight week in a row are Florida’s Alonso Ravens, which went 20-2 last season and won Florida’s FHSAA Class 4A state championship a year ago. The Ravens return a bevy of starters, including star quarterback Gabby Werr, from last year’s crew and continue to top the ranks. Which other teams join Alonso and others in our second Rivals High School Top 25 Girls Flag Football Rankings?

We dive in to the best high school girls flag football teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Feb. 24.

The No. 1 team in the land for the second week in a row are the Alonso Ravens (1-0) of Tampa after winning the program’s fourth state title when they defeated Wellington in overtime for the Class 4A state championship. Notching the program’s fourth state title was arguably the toughest one yet for head coach Matt Hernandez and crew. Scary part for opposing squads is the Ravens bring a ton of talent back to the roster as quarterback Gabby Werr (4,789 yards, 71 touchdowns) and wide receiver Shea Plantz (1,137 yards, 18 touchdowns). After going 20-2 last season, it’s hard to argue that Alonso isn’t the best team in the country. The Ravens opened the season with a 19-6 victory over Plant and take on Sickles on Thursday night.

The top high school girls flag football team out of the state of California for the 2025-26 season was the JSerra Catholic Lions (28-0) as they finished undefeated and won the CIF Southern Section Division I championship by upending Orange Lutheran, 25-20. What was unique about how the Lions succeeded offensively was the play of their two-quarterback system of freshman Kate Meier (3,729 yards, 58 touchdowns) and sophomore Ava Van Heerde (3,460 yards, 44 touchdowns). With the young roster JSerra Catholic has, expect this group to be very good once again next season as well.

Moving up one spot this week is Robinson (2-0), Florida’s most winningest high school girls flag football program with nearly a dozen state titles to their name and this season looks to be no different for head coach Josh Saunders and crew. The Knights team played as good as anyone through the postseason as they dominated en route to easily knocked off Choctawhatchee, 41-0, winning the program’s 10th state title. Robinson opened up the 2026 regular season against No. 9 ranked Lennard and came away with a convincing 27-13 victory and then followed it up with a 25-15 defeat of Plant. Settling in just fine behind center is senior quarterback Paige Halverson, who has threw four touchdowns against Lennard in the opener.

When you have the first-ever quarterback to be offered a Division I, Power 4 offer, you definitely are in the conversation for best team in the country. The Orange Lutheran Lancers (24-3) came up just short of winning the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, falling to JSerra Catholic in a 25-20 contest. Head coach Kristin Sherman features junior signal caller Makena Cook, who received the sport’s first Division I P4 overture from Nebraska last week. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers.

Last but not least out of the Top 5 in the country are the Phenix City Central Red Devils (20-0), which ended up winning Alabama’s Class 6A/7A state championship in dominating fashion. To tell you how dominant this Red Devils team was throughout the season, Central out-scored opponents 840-39 en route to blowing out Vestavia Hills, 46-7, for the state crown. A lot rode on the right arm of senior quarterback Mariah Harrison, who threw for 3,941 yards and 80 touchdowns.

6. Seminole Ridge (Fla.) (4-0)

7. Hamilton (Ariz.) (21-0)

8. Pope (Ga.) (20-3)

9. Lennard (Fla.) (1-1)

10. Wellington (Fla.) (0-0)

11. Huntington Beach (Calif.) (25-2)

12. Miami Palmetto (Fla.) (2-0)

13. Edison (Fla.) (1-0)

14. Newport Harbor (Calif.) (23-3)

15. Wildwood (Fla.) (0-0)

16. Cardinal Newman (Calif.) (24-0)

17. Maine South (IL) (26-3)

18. Choctawhatchee (Fla.) (0-0)

19. Adolfo Camarillo (Calif.) (25-3)

20. Lawton Chiles (Fla.) (0-0)

21. Wakefield (NC) (27-0)

22. Steinbrenner (Fla.) (2-0)

23. Land O’ Lakes (Fla.) (1-0)

24. Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) (19-5)

25. Spanish River (Fla.) (1-1)