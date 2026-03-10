Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 10

High school girls’ flag football has surged in popularity nationwide, featuring many strong programs across the country and standing out as one of the fastest-growing sports at the high school level.

Participation has seen major increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data, and it’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

At the very top of the latest high school girls flag football Top 25 rankings for the fifth straight week are Florida’s Alonso Ravens, which went 20-2 last season and won Florida’s FHSAA Class 4A state championship a year ago. The Ravens remains red-hot behind star senior quarterback Gabby Werr, who has led the team to five straight victories to start the season, but who else joins Alonso in the latest set of high school football girls flag football rankings.

We dive in to the best high school girls flag football teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 10.

1. Alonso Ravens (Fla.) (5-0)

The undefeated Alonso Ravens (5-0) of Tampa after winning the program’s fourth state title when they defeated Wellington in overtime for the Class 4A state championship last season, remains the country’s top team. Notching the program’s fourth state title was arguably the toughest one yet for head coach Matt Hernandez and crew. Scary part for opposing squads is the Ravens bring a ton of talent back to the roster as quarterback Gabby Werr (4,789 yards, 71 touchdowns) and wide receiver Shea Plantz (1,137 yards, 18 touchdowns). After going 20-2 last season, it’s hard to argue that Alonso isn’t the best team in the country. The Ravens most recent victory was a 41-0 win over Bloomingdale and next game is against Wharton on Thursday night.

2. JSerra Catholic Lions (Calif.) (28-0)

The top high school girls flag football team out of the state of California for the 2025-26 season was the JSerra Catholic Lions (28-0) as they finished undefeated and won the CIF Southern Section Division I championship by upending Orange Lutheran, 25-20. What was unique about how the Lions succeeded offensively was the play of their two-quarterback system of freshman Kate Meier (3,729 yards, 58 touchdowns) and sophomore Ava Van Heerde (3,460 yards, 44 touchdowns). With the young roster JSerra Catholic has, expect this group to be very good once again next season as well.

3. Orange Lutheran Lancers (Calif.) (24-3)

When you have the first-ever quarterback to be offered a Division I, Power 4 offer, you definitely are in the conversation for best team in the country. The Orange Lutheran Lancers (24-3) came up just short of winning the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, falling to JSerra Catholic in a 25-20 contest. Head coach Kristin Sherman features junior signal caller Makena Cook, who received the sport’s first Division I P4 overture from Nebraska last week. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers.

Orange Lutheran announced that Sherman will be stepping down as the program’s head coach to accept a collegiate assistant coaching job at Cal Poly.

4. Phenix City Central Red Devils (Ala.) (20-0)

Last but not least out of the Top 5 in the country are the Phenix City Central Red Devils (20-0), which ended up winning Alabama’s Class 6A/7A state championship in dominating fashion. To tell you how dominant this Red Devils team was throughout the season, Central out-scored opponents 840-39 en route to blowing out Vestavia Hills, 46-7, for the state crown. A lot rode on the right arm of senior quarterback Mariah Harrison, who threw for 3,941 yards and 80 touchdowns.

5. Wellington Wolverines (Fla.) (3-0)

Last high school girls flag football season saw Wellington fall in the Class 4A state championship to Alonso, but have returned with vengeance to try and return for another chance at a title. The Wolverines through three games have been impressive, picking up shutout victories over Dwyer, Dr. Joaquin Garcia and Pahokee, respectively. Wellington has games lined up against Oxbridge, Palm Beach Central and Western before a highly anticipated matchup versus Seminole Ridge on Mar. 27.

6. Hamilton Huskies (Ariz.) (21-0)

7. Pope Greyhounds (Ga.) (20-3)

8. Park Vista Community Cobras (Fla.) (7-0)

9. Seminole Ridge Hawks (Fla.) (7-1)

10. Huntington Beach (Calif.) (25-2)

11. Edison Red Raiders (Fla.) (7-0)

12. Miami Palmetto Panthers (Fla.) (6-1)

13. Newport Harbor Sailors (Calif.) (23-3)

14. Robinson Knights (Fla.) (5-1)

15. Land O’ Lakes Gators (Fla.) (6-2)

16. Lennard Longhorns (Fla.) (6-3)

17. Cardinal Newman Cardinals (Calif.) (24-0)

18. Choctawhatchee Indians (Fla.) (4-1)

19. Maine South Hawks (IL) (26-3)

20. Ponte Vedra Sharks (Fla.) (7-0)

21. Fort Pierce Central Cobras (Fla.) (5-2)

22. Adolfo Camarillo Scorpions (Calif.) (25-3)

23. Lawton Chiles Timberwolves (Fla.) (5-1)

24. Wakefield Wolverines (NC) (27-0)

25. Blessed Trinity Catholic Titans (Ga.) (19-5)