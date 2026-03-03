Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 3

The high school winter athletic seasons are both winding down as the postseason for basketball rages on in both fields, with spring sports starting to take over in the month of March. One that has become very popular is that of high school girls flag football, with there being many great programs all around the country as it serves as the fastest growing sport nationally and becoming an emerging sport in several states.

At the very top of the latest high school girls flag football Top 25 rankings for the third straight week are Florida’s Alonso Ravens, which went 20-2 last season and won Florida’s FHSAA Class 4A state championship a year ago. The Ravens remains red-hot behind star senior quarterback Gabby Werr, who has led the team to four straight victories to start the season. Right behind Alonso is California’s JSerra Catholic and south Tampa foe Robinson at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

Which other teams join Ravens, Lions and Knights in our third Rivals High School Top 25 Girls Flag Football Rankings?

We dive in to the best high school girls flag football teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 3.

There’s been very little that has been able to slow down the undefeated Alonso Ravens (1-0) of Tampa after winning the program’s fourth state title when they defeated Wellington in overtime for the Class 4A state championship last season. Notching the program’s fourth state title was arguably the toughest one yet for head coach Matt Hernandez and crew. Scary part for opposing squads is the Ravens bring a ton of talent back to the roster as quarterback Gabby Werr (4,789 yards, 71 touchdowns) and wide receiver Shea Plantz (1,137 yards, 18 touchdowns). After going 20-2 last season, it’s hard to argue that Alonso isn’t the best team in the country. The Ravens did receive a little scare from Fort Pierce Central last weekend, coming away with a narrow 14-13 victory.

The top high school girls flag football team out of the state of California for the 2025-26 season was the JSerra Catholic Lions (28-0) as they finished undefeated and won the CIF Southern Section Division I championship by upending Orange Lutheran, 25-20. What was unique about how the Lions succeeded offensively was the play of their two-quarterback system of freshman Kate Meier (3,729 yards, 58 touchdowns) and sophomore Ava Van Heerde (3,460 yards, 44 touchdowns). With the young roster JSerra Catholic has, expect this group to be very good once again next season as well.

Robinson (4-0) is Florida’s most winningest high school girls flag football program with nearly a dozen state titles to their name and this season looks to be no different for head coach Josh Saunders and crew. The Knights team last season played as good as anyone through the postseason as they dominated en route to easily knocked off Choctawhatchee, 41-0, winning the program’s 10th state title. Robinson opened up the 2026 regular season against No. 9 ranked Lennard and came away with a convincing 27-13 victory and then has followed it up with wins over Plant, Ocala Forest and Belleview, respectively. Settling in just fine behind center is senior quarterback Paige Halverson, who has throw for 400 yards and eight touchdowns through four games.

When you have the first-ever quarterback to be offered a Division I, Power 4 offer, you definitely are in the conversation for best team in the country. The Orange Lutheran Lancers (24-3) came up just short of winning the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, falling to JSerra Catholic in a 25-20 contest. Head coach Kristin Sherman features junior signal caller Makena Cook, who received the sport’s first Division I P4 overture from Nebraska last week. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers.

Orange Lutheran recently announced that Sherman will be stepping down as the program’s head coach to accept a collegiate assistant coaching job.

Last but not least out of the Top 5 in the country are the Phenix City Central Red Devils (20-0), which ended up winning Alabama’s Class 6A/7A state championship in dominating fashion. To tell you how dominant this Red Devils team was throughout the season, Central out-scored opponents 840-39 en route to blowing out Vestavia Hills, 46-7, for the state crown. A lot rode on the right arm of senior quarterback Mariah Harrison, who threw for 3,941 yards and 80 touchdowns.

6. Wellington (Fla.) (1-0)

7. Hamilton (Ariz.) (21-0)

8. Pope (Ga.) (20-3)

9. Park Vista Community (Fla.) (4-0)

10. Seminole Ridge (Fla.) (6-1)

11. Huntington Beach (Calif.) (25-2)

12. Edison (Fla.) (3-0)

13. Land O’ Lakes (Fla.) (3-1)

14. Newport Harbor (Calif.) (23-3)

15. Miami Palmetto (Fla.) (3-1)

16. Lennard (Fla.) (2-3)

17. Cardinal Newman (Calif.) (24-0)

18. Choctawhatchee (Fla.) (1-0)

19. Maine South (IL) (26-3)

20. Lawton Chiles (Fla.) (2-0)

21. Wildwood (Fla.) (0-0)

22. Adolfo Camarillo (Calif.) (25-3)

23. Steinbrenner (Fla.) (3-0)

24. Wakefield (NC) (27-0)

25. Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) (19-5)