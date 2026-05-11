Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings - May 11

The national high school girls flag football has seen major participation increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data. It’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity championship sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

For the first time this entire season, there’s a new No. 1 girls flag football team as the Alonso Ravens were upset by Lennard in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A, Region 2 final in a 13-7 decision. JSerra Catholic of California becomes the new No. 1 as they finished their season at 28-0.

Continuing to move up within the country’s Top 5 is the Park Vista Cobras (FL) to No. 3 as they defeated Majory Stoneman Douglas in a 18-0 win. Now the Cobras will take on Tocoi Creek in the Class 4A state semifinals in Tampa this week.

We dive in to the best high school girls flag football teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of May 11.

1. JSerra Catholic Lions (CA) (28-0)

The top high school girls flag football team out of the state of California for the 2025-26 season was the JSerra Catholic Lions (28-0) as they finished undefeated and won the CIF Southern Section Division I championship by upending Orange Lutheran, 25-20. What was unique about how the Lions succeeded offensively was the play of their two-quarterback system of freshman Kate Meier (3,729 yards, 58 touchdowns) and sophomore Ava Van Heerde (3,460 yards, 44 touchdowns). With the young roster JSerra Catholic has, expect this group to be very good once again next season as well.

2. Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) (24-3)

When you have the first-ever quarterback to be offered a Division I, Power 4 offer, you definitely are in the conversation for best team in the country. The Orange Lutheran Lancers (24-3) came up just short of winning the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, falling to JSerra Catholic in a 25-20 contest. Head coach Kristin Sherman features junior signal caller Makena Cook, who received the sport’s first Division I P4 overture from Nebraska last week. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers.

Orange Lutheran announced that Sherman will be stepping down as the program’s head coach to accept a collegiate assistant coaching job at Cal Poly.

3. Park Vista Community Cobras (FL) (18-0)

Moving up a spot of the Top 5 of this week’s latest rankings are the Park Vista Cobras (18-0), which are undefeated through 16 games and one of the top teams out of the South Florida region. Park Vista has notched eight shutout victories thus far and don’t look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. The Cobras have notched some impressive wins over Fort Pierce Central and Seminole Ridge earlier this season. Can the Cobras seriously challenge Alonso for the Class 4A crown? They’ll continue their journey through 4A tonight against a very good Spanish River club.

4. Phenix City Central Red Devils (AL) (20-0)

Remaining within the Top 5 in the country are the Phenix City Central Red Devils (20-0), which ended up winning Alabama’s Class 6A/7A state championship in dominating fashion. To tell you how dominant this Red Devils team was throughout the season, Central out-scored opponents 840-39 en route to blowing out Vestavia Hills, 46-7, for the state crown. A lot rode on the right arm of senior quarterback Mariah Harrison, who threw for 3,941 yards and 80 touchdowns.

5. Robinson Knights (FL) (19-1)

The Tampa (FL) Robinson Knights (19-1), Florida’s most winningest high school girls flag football program with nearly a dozen state titles to their name and this postseason looks to be no different for head coach Josh Saunders. The Knights team has lately played as good as anyone through the postseason they take aim at winning the program’s 10th state title when they face Choctawhatchee in the state semis. Robinson opened up the 2026 regular season against No. 19th ranked Lennard and came away with a convincing 27-13 victory. Can Robinson cap this season with a state championship in hand?

6. Hamilton Huskies (AZ) (21-0)

7. Pope Greyhounds (GA) (20-3)

8. Alonso Ravens (FL) (19-1)

9. Huntington Beach Oilers (CA) (25-2)

10. Newport Harbor Sailors (CA) (23-3)

11. Seminole Ridge Hawks (FL) (18-2)

12. Somerset Canyons Cougars (FL) (17-1)

13. Lawton Chiles Timberwolves (FL) (17-2)

14. Cardinal Newman Cardinals (CA) (24-0)

15. Harmony Longhorns (FL) (19-1)

16. Miami Northwestern Bulls (FL) (17-2)

17. Maine South Hawks (IL) (26-3)

18. Edison Red Raiders (FL) (17-1)

19. Lennard Longhorns (FL) (12-7)

20. Tampa Catholic Crusaders (16-2)

21. Adolfo Camarillo Scorpions (CA) (25-3)

22. Land O’ Lakes Gators (FL) (15-5)

23. Fort Pierce Central Cobras (FL) (13-6)

24. Wakefield Wolverines (NC) (27-0)

25. Blessed Trinity Catholic Titans (GA) (19-5)