Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 13

The 2026 high school softball season looks to have started all around the country, with the top two teams in the rankings suffering their first losses of the campaign. How does that shake up our latest set of rankings?

For the first time in eight weeks of the 2026 high school softball season, Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos is not the No. 1 team in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, with Melissa (TX) taking the top spot. Multiple new programs enter this week’s set of rankings, all coming from a different state and region of the country. Which high school softball teams made the cut this week?

We dive in to the best high school softball teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Apr. 13.

1. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (25-2)

Melissa Cardinals (25-2) moves into what may seem like its rightful place as the No. 1 team after bouncing back from two losses, which the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes (Arizona commit), who is currently 20-2 with 145 strikeouts. Coming off a season in which Melissa defeated Barbers Hill in a Best of 3-series to win the UIL Class 5A, Division I state championship, the Cardinals have high expectations once again this spring to repeat. Florida Gator commit Kennedy Bradley has been red hot at the plate this season, belting 16 home runs and driving in 46 runs through 27 games.

2. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (29-3)

The Barbers Hill Eagles (29-3) have only lost three games this season and are still one of the best programs nationally on an annual basis. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring. In their last 13 games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition an astounding 188-1. Having only allowed a single run in over a dozen games is as impressive as it gets.

3. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (26-1)

The Lake Creek Lions made their way into the Top 5 last week and now move up a couple spots as Texas owns the top three teams in our latest set of rankings. With the Lions’ lone loss coming against the team above (Barbers Hill), there’s plenty of reasons why they were the easy nomination to be bumped up this week ahead of Murreita Mesa. Lake Creek is currently on a 13-game winning streak and with four regular season games to go, we can see this team finishing at 29-1 heading into the playoffs.

4. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (30-1)

Orange Beach Makos (30-1) finally got knocked off their No. 1 perch as they fell to an undefeated South Warren bunch out of Kentucky. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound, Orange Beach has leaned on sophomore MK McMullan, who is currently 19-1 with 148 strikeouts on the season so far. The Makos are just as good at the plate with power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit) and you see why this is a group certainly worth right towards the top of our latest Top 25 rankings. Orange Beach through 31 games has out-scored opponents 302-44 so far.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (La.) (32-1)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (32-1) became another victim of going from being undefeated to dropping their first game of the season, losing to unranked West Monroe. The Cavaliers ended up winning last year’s the LHSAA Division III Select state championship and did so in dominating fashion. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again dominated the competition, out-scoring opponents 336-33. Baylor Bockhaus has carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 19 home runs and driving in 63 runs through 33 games so far. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson is back in the circle and this season is 25-1 with a 0.63 ERA and 268 strikeouts.

Rivals High School Softball Preseason Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Murrieta Mesa Rams (Calif.) (18-0)

7. Norco Cougars (Calif.) (17-2)

8. Saraland Spartans (Ala.) (30-3)

9. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (19-1)

10. Thompson Warriors (Ala.) (28-1)

11. South Warren Spartans (Ky.) (21-0)

12. Taunton Tigers (Mass.) (7-0)

13. La Salle Academy Rams (R.I.) (5-0)

14. Joseph A. Foran Lions (Conn.) (4-0)

15. Bartow Yellow Jackets (Fla.) (16-2)

16. Brunswick Academy Vikings (Va.) (11-0)

17. Gray Collegiate War Eagles (SC) (18-0)

18. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (10-0)

19. Coahoma Bulldogs (TX) (18-2)

20. Fullerton Indians (Calif.) (18-2)

21. Wetumpka Indians (Ala.) (31-3)

22. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (13-3)

23. Midway Panthers (TX) (23-4)

24. Queen Creek Bulldogs (Ariz.) (22-1)

25. Cheverus Stags (ME) (0-0)