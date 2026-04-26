Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 26

The 2026 high school softball season is fully underway all around the country, with the latest set of rankings featuring three of the Top 5 teams residing from the Lone Star State.

For the third consecutive week this 2026 high school softball season, Texas’ Melissa Cardinals are the No. 1 team in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, with Barbers Hill (TX) just slightly behind them in second place and Lake Creek (TX) in third, respectively. Multiple high school softball programs enter this week’s set of rankings, all coming from a different state and region of the country. Which national high school softball teams made the rankings cut this week?

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We dive in to the best high school softball teams on the national scene and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Apr. 26.

1. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (29-2)

Melissa Cardinals (29-2) started the season as the No. 1 team and have returned into the top spot after bouncing back from two losses, which in perspective the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes (Arizona commit), who is currently 20-2 with 158 strikeouts. Coming off a season in which Melissa defeated Barbers Hill in a Best of 3-series to win the UIL Class 5A, Division I state championship, the Cardinals have high expectations once again this spring to repeat. Florida Gator commitment Kennedy Bradley has been red hot at the plate this season, belting 18 home runs and driving in 58 runs through 31 games.

2. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (32-3)

The Barbers Hill Eagles (32-3) have only lost three games this season and are still one of the best programs nationally on an annual basis. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring. In their last 16 games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition an astounding 194-1. Having only allowed a single run in over a dozen-plus games is as impressive as it gets.

3. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (31-1)

The Lake Creek Lions (31-1) made their way into the Top 5 a few weeks ago and now stays firm at the third spot as the Lone Star State owns the top three teams in our latest set of rankings. With the Lions’ lone loss coming against the team above (Barbers Hill), there’s plenty of reasons why this group remains just ahead of Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos. Lake Creek is currently on a 18-game winning streak and head into the UIL postseason with plenty of momentum.

4. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (36-1)

Orange Beach Makos (36-1) has bounced back nicely from their lone loss of the season to South Warren out of Kentucky with . Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound, Orange Beach has leaned on sophomore MK McMullan, who is currently 22-1 with 165 strikeouts on the season so far. The Makos are just as good at the plate with power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit). Orange Beach through 37 games has out-scored opponents 390-50 so far.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (LA) (35-1)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (35-1) recently became another national high school softball power that fell victim of going from being undefeated to dropping their first game of the season, losing to unranked West Monroe. The Cavaliers ended up winning last year’s the LHSAA Division III Select state championship and did so in dominating fashion. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again dominated the competition, out-scoring opponents 374-33. Baylor Bockhaus has carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 20 home runs and driving in 68 runs through 36 games so far. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson is back in the circle and this season is 28-1 with a 0.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts.

Rivals High School Softball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Norco Cougars (CA) (21-2)

7. South Warren Spartans (KY) (29-0)

8. Thompson Warriors (AL) (36-1)

9. Taunton Tigers (MA) (10-0)

10. Gray Collegiate War Eagles (SC) (23-0)

11. Melbourne Bulldogs (FL) (23-1)

12. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (14-0)

13. Murrieta Mesa Rams (CA) (21-1)

14. Doral Academy Firebirds (FL) (21-2)

15. Fullerton Indians (CA) (21-2)

16. Midway Panthers (TX) (27-4)

17. Chariho Regional Chargers (RI) (10-0)

18. Masuk Redhawks (CT) (9-0)

19. Queen Creek Bulldogs (AZ) (26-1)

20. St. John Vianney Lancers (NJ) (14-0)

21. La Salle Academy Rams (RI) (10-1)

22. Calvary Christian Warriors (FL) (18-4)

23. Marist RedHawks (IL) (19-0)

24. Saraland Spartans (AL) (34-6)

25. Parrish Community Bulls (FL) (13-5)