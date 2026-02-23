Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 23

The high school boys/girls basketball seasons are still ongoing and heading into the postseason, but spring sports have begun around the country. Another one that stands out during the spring months is high school softball, with there being many great teams all around the country ready to head to the circle and break out the cleats, gloves and bats.

Topping this second set of rankings to start off the 2026 for high school softball season are Alabama’s Orange Beach, which went 46-2 and won the AHSAA Class 4A state championship a year ago. The Makos have plenty of starters from last year’s group and are at the top of the high school softball rankings. Which other teams join Orange Beach in our second set of Rivals High School Top 25 softball rankings?

We dive in to the best high school softball teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Feb. 23.

1. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (0-0)

Claiming the first spot in this week’s rankings is the Orange Beach Makos (0-0) of Alabama and there’s a litany of reasons to like this year’s team. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound Orange Beach will lean on sophomore MK McMullan, who as a freshman last season went 16-1 and totaled over 100 strikeouts. Also add the fact that the Makos bring back power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit) and you see why this is a group certainly worth right towards the top of our latest rankings.

2. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (2-0)

Best team out of the Sunshine State comes in at No. 2 in the Montverde Academy Eagles (2-0) after the team went 27-3 last season, but did come up short of winning an FHSAA Class 3A state championship. We’re not so much staring at that missing trophy as we are with the kind of experienced roster Montverde Academy brings back as the Eagles only graduated four seniors. One of the best pitchers in Florida returns to the circle in senior Nevaeh Williams, who is committed to Ole Miss. Last season for the Eagles, Williams went 15-3 with an impressive 0.88 earned run average and fanned 169 batters. Montverde Academy defeated No. 23 Clearwater Calvary Christian to open the season, 4-0.

3. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (11-0)

Coming of an undefeated season and winning the UIL Class 5A, Division II state championship are the Lake Creek Lions (11-0), which have raced out with 11 straight victories. The Lions last season went 37-0 and had themselves one of the more dominant seasons of any team in the country in 2025, capping it by cruising past Hallsville for the 5A-Division II state title, 12-1. What pushes Lake Creek towards the top is they’re another team that features a number of returners, with the Lions only having three seniors on last year’s squad. Lake Creek has won four straight state championships and with the roster they have this spring, could be making it five in a row.

4. Calvary Baptist Academy (La.) (5-0)

Checking in at No. 4 is the Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (5-0) as they’ve won five straight games to start the season. The Cavaliers ended up winning the LHSAA Division III Select state championship and did so in dominating fashion. Calvary Baptist Academy only yielded 45 runs through 38 games last season, shutting out opponents in 17 of those victories. Baylor Bockhaus had herself a massive freshman campaign in 2025 for the Cavaliers, belting 25 home runs and driving in 89 runs during the season. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson is back in the circle after going 24-1 and striking out 245 batters last spring.

5. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (7-2)

Melissa Cardinals (7-2) make a drop from the top spot down to No. 5 after two losses, which the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes, who is committed to Arizona. Last season for the Cardinals, Maes in 33 appearances with a 31-0 record, 1.31 earned run average and struck out 229 batters. Coming off a season in which Melissa defeated Barbers Hill in a Best of 3-series to win the UIL Class 5A, Division I state championship, the Cardinals have high expectations once again this spring.

Rivals High School Softball Preseason Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Norco Cougars (Calif.) (4-0)

7. Thompson Warriors (Ala.) (5-0)

8. Del Oro Golden Eagles (Calif.) (0-0)

9. Coahoma Bulldogs (TX) (5-1)

10. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (11-2)

11. Central Red Devils (Ala.) (2-0)

12. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (2-0)

13. Taunton Tigers (Mass.) (0-0)

14. La Salle Academy Rams (R.I.) (0-0)

15. Joseph A. Foran Lions (Conn.) (0-0)

16. Curry Yellowjackets (Ala.) (1-0)

17. Neshannock Lancer (Pa.) (0-0)

18. Centennial Hawks (N.M.) (0-0)

19. Bentonville Tigers (AR) (0-0)

20. Bishop O’Connell Knights (Va.) (0-0)

21. Mount Saint Dominic Academy Lions (N.J.) (0-0)

22. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (0-0)

23. Calvary Christian Warriors (Fla.) (1-1)

24. Catawba Ridge Copperheads (S.C.) (0-0)

25. Palo Verde Panthers (Nev.) (0-0)