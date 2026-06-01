Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - June 1

The 2026 high school softball season is starting to wind down in some states as state playoffs and championships begin taking place around the nation.

This week’s set of Top 25 rankings remains unchanged heading into the end of the 2026 high school softball season, as Texas’ Barbers Hill (TX) are the No. 1 team in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, with Lake Creek (TX) just behind them in second place and Orange Beach (AL) in third, respectively. The Eagles capped the 2026 season with the UIL’s Class 5A, Division I state championship after defeating Aledo, 11-0. Multiple new high school softball teams enter this week’s set of rankings. Who were the squads that entered the Top 25 high school softball rankings this week?

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We dive in to the best high school softball teams on the national scene and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of June 1.

1. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (41-4)

The Barbers Hill Eagles (41-4) only lost four games all of this season and remain the best programs nationally defeated Aledo last week for the Class 5A, Division I crown. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill had won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, winning their first crown in five games. In their last 26 games, Barbers Hill out-scored the opposition an astounding 280-12. Having only allowed 12 runs in the last 26 games is as impressive as it gets as they made a run through the Class 5A, Division I playoffs towards a state championship.

2. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (40-1)

The Lake Creek Lions (40-1) made their way into the Top 5 a few weeks ago and now will remain firm in the No. 2 spot as the Lone Star State will own the top two teams in our latest set of high school softball rankings. With the Lions’ lone loss coming against the team above (Barbers Hill), there’s plenty of reasons why this group remains just ahead of Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos. Lake Creek is currently on a 26-game winning streak and have been romping through the Class 5A, Division II playoffs en route to the state championship. The Lions beat Brewer, 6-5, for the 5A-Division II title.

3. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (46-1)

Orange Beach Makos (46-1) has bounced back nicely from their lone loss of the season to South Warren out of Kentucky with 19 straight wins en route to winning their sixth straight state championship. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos were able to make it a half dozen titles. In the circle, Orange Beach leaned on sophomore MK McMullan, who finished with a 30-1 with 212 strikeouts on the season. The Makos have been just as good at the plate with power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit). Orange Beach capped the season with a dominant 6-0 win over Plainview for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championship.

4. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (LA) (37-1)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (37-1) have capped their 2026 season with a state championship as they defeated Parkview Baptist, 5-3, for the LHSAA’s Division III Select crown. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again the state champs and did so in dominating the competition, out-scoring opponents 391-36. Baylor Bockhaus carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 21 home runs and driving in 69 runs through 38 games. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson owned the circle and finished the season with a 30-1 mark with a 0.61 ERA and 318 strikeouts.

5. South Warren Spartans (KY) (41-0)

Last week we had the Melissa Cardinals of Texas at the No. 5 spot, but with the way the South Warren Spartans have been playing as of late, they move into the fifth ranking this week and deservingly so. The Spartans have been one of the nation’s hottest high school softball teams, recording six straight shut out victories and have blanked opponents 23 times this season. South Warren has only allowed 34 runs behind the stellar pitching behind the duo of Courtney Norwood (20-0, 157 strikeouts) and Layla Ogden (18-0, 109 strikeouts).

Rivals High School Softball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (33-3)

7. Gray Collegiate War Eagles (SC) (33-0)

8. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (30-0)

9. Midway Panthers (TX) (35-6)

10. St. John Vianney Lancers (NJ) (31-0)

11. Pace Patriots (FL) (27-4)

12. La Salle Academy Rams (RI) (23-2)

13. Chariho Regional Chargers (RI) (22-1)

14. Taunton Tigers (MA) (20-1)

15. JSerra Catholic Lions (CA) (25-8)

16. Norco Cougars (CA) (28-3)

17. Hagerty Huskies (FL) (27-4)

18. Weddington Warriors (NC) (26-0)

19. Murrieta Mesa Rams (CA) (26-2)

20. Hewitt-Trussville Huskies (AL) (49-10)

21. Thompson Warriors (AL) (46-3)

22. Bartow Yellow Jackets (FL) (28-4)

23. Parrish Community Bulls (FL) (18-6)

24. Queen Creek Bulldogs (AZ) (31-2)

25. Saraland Spartans (AL) (48-9)