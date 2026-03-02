Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 2

The 2026 high school softball season has begun in several states down in the Southeast and out in California as Northeast and Midwest ones are still awaiting to hit the circle and get going. We got going a couple weeks ago with national softball rankings and some new teams have joined the ranks, with others dropping out.

Topping the rankings for the second straight week in the early weeks of the 2026 for high school softball season are Alabama’s Orange Beach, which went 46-2 and won the AHSAA Class 4A state championship a year ago. The Makos have plenty of starters from last year’s group and are at the top of the high school softball rankings. A few new teams joined Orange Beach in our third set of Rivals High School Top 25 softball rankings, but which programs?

We dive in to the best high school softball teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 2.

1. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (1-0)

For the second week in a row topping the Top 25 rankings is the Orange Beach Makos (1-0) of Alabama and there’s a litany of reasons to like this year’s team. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound Orange Beach will lean on sophomore MK McMullan, who as a freshman last season went 16-1 and totaled over 100 strikeouts. Also add the fact that the Makos bring back power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit) and you see why this is a group certainly worth right towards the top of our latest rankings. Orange Beach opened up the season with a 10-2 victory over Northview of Florida.

2. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (5-0)

Best team out of the Sunshine State remains the Montverde Academy Eagles (5-0) after the team went 27-3 last season, but did come up short of winning an FHSAA Class 3A state championship. We’re not so much staring at that missing trophy as we are with the kind of experienced roster Montverde Academy brings back as the Eagles only graduated four seniors. One of the best pitchers in Florida returns to the circle in senior Nevaeh Williams, who is committed to Ole Miss. Last season for the Eagles, Williams went 15-3 with an impressive 0.88 earned run average and fanned 169 batters. Montverde Academy ended up winning its own MAIT Invitational, defeating IMG Academy in a 3-1 battle.

3. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (La.) (11-0)

Checking in at No. 3 this week are the Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (11-0) as they’ve won nearly a dozen straight games to start the season. The Cavaliers ended up winning the LHSAA Division III Select state championship and did so in dominating fashion. Calvary Baptist Academy only yielded 45 runs through 38 games last season, shutting out opponents in 17 of those victories. Baylor Bockhaus had herself a massive freshman campaign in 2025 for the Cavaliers, belting 25 home runs and driving in 89 runs during the season. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson is back in the circle and this season is 9-0 with a 0.34 ERA and 73 strikeouts.

4. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (11-2)

Melissa Cardinals (11-2) bump up a spot after bouncing back from two losses, which the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes, who is committed to Arizona. Last season for the Cardinals, Maes in 33 appearances with a 31-0 record, 1.31 earned run average and struck out 229 batters. Coming off a season in which Melissa defeated Barbers Hill in a Best of 3-series to win the UIL Class 5A, Division I state championship, the Cardinals have high expectations once again this spring. Florida Gator commit Kennedy Bradley has been red hot at the plate this season, belting seven home runs already.

5. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (17-3)

Making their way into the Top 5 of this week’s set of rankings are the always talented Barbers Hill Eagles, which though they have lost three games this season are still one of the best programs nationally. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring.

Rivals High School Softball Preseason Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Norco Cougars (Calif.) (4-0)

7. Thompson Warriors (Ala.) (11-0)

8. Del Oro Golden Eagles (Calif.) (1-0)

9. Coahoma Bulldogs (TX) (7-1)

10. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (17-1)

11. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (3-0)

12. Katy Tigers (TX) (16-3)

13. Taunton Tigers (Mass.) (0-0)

14. La Salle Academy Rams (R.I.) (0-0)

15. Joseph A. Foran Lions (Conn.) (0-0)

16. Saraland Spartans (Ala.) (3-1)

17. Centennial Hawks (N.M.) (2-0)

18. Neshannock Lancer (Pa.) (0-0)

19. Bentonville Tigers (AR) (0-0)

20. Bishop O’Connell Knights (Va.) (0-0)

21. Pace Patriots (Fla.) (4-0)

22. Mount Saint Dominic Academy Lions (N.J.) (0-0)

23. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (0-0)

24. Catawba Ridge Copperheads (S.C.) (0-0)

25. Palo Verde Panthers (Nev.) (0-0)