Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 23

The 2026 high school softball season is beginning to be underway around the country as players, coaches take to the circle. National softball rankings have started, with some new teams climbing in and out of the Top 25.

For the fifth straight week in the early stages of the 2026 high school softball season, Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos remain No. 1 in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, boasting an undefeated record to start the year. Only one new program entered our sixth edition of the Rivals High School Top 25 softball rankings in Brunswick Academy (Va.), with Orange Beach continuing to lead the way but how does the order play out this week?

We dive in to the best high school softball teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 23.

1. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (17-0)

Holding strong in the No. 1 spot in the latest Top 25 rankings for the fifth straight week are the Orange Beach Makos (17-0) of Alabama as they’ve rushed out to an unbeaten start and have showed no signs of slowing down. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound Orange Beach will lean on sophomore MK McMullan, who is currently 12-0 with 80 strikeouts on the season so far. Also add the fact that the Makos bring back power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit) and you see why this is a group certainly worth right towards the top of our latest Top 25 rankings. Orange Beach through 17 games has out-scored opponents 167-18 so far.

2. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (La.) (27-0)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (27-0) are in postseason form as they’re on a roll to start the 2026 campaign. The Cavaliers ended up winning last year’s the LHSAA Division III Select state championship and did so in dominating fashion. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again dominated the competition, out-scoring opponents 282-27. Baylor Bockhaus has carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 15 home runs and driving in 45 runs through 27 games so far. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson is back in the circle and this season is 18-0 with a 0.36 ERA and 182 strikeouts. With 11 games to go, going 34-0 is a distinct possibility for the Cavaliers.

3. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (19-2)

Melissa Cardinals (19-2) remains firmly in the third spot for the second consecutive week after bouncing back from two losses, which the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes (Arizona commit), who is currently 16-2 with 105 strikeouts. Coming off a season in which Melissa defeated Barbers Hill in a Best of 3-series to win the UIL Class 5A, Division I state championship, the Cardinals have high expectations once again this spring to repeat. Florida Gator commit Kennedy Bradley has been red hot at the plate this season, belting 11 home runs and driving in 31 runs already.

4. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (23-3)

The always talented Barbers Hill Eagles (23-3), which though they have lost three games this season are still one of the best programs nationally. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring. In their last seven games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition 96-0.

5. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (8-1)

The Montverde Academy Eagles (8-1) stays within the Top 5 just despite dropping a contest to Bartow recently. We’re not so much staring at that one loss on the slate as we are with the kind of experienced roster Montverde Academy brings back as the Eagles only graduated four seniors. One of the best pitchers in Florida returns to the circle in senior Nevaeh Williams, who is committed to Ole Miss. Williams this season is 6-1 with an impressive 0.71 earned run average and striking out 57 batters. Montverde Academy has this week before resuming play next Wednesday against Inspiration Academy out of Bradenton.

Rivals High School Softball Preseason Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Thompson Warriors (Ala.) (24-0)

7. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (21-1)

8. Saraland Spartans (Ala.) (19-2)

9. Murrieta Mesa Rams (Calif.) (14-0)

10. Norco Cougars (Calif.) (9-2)

11. Palo Verde Panthers (Nev.) (5-0)

12. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (9-1)

13. Taunton Tigers (Mass.) (0-0)

14. La Salle Academy Rams (R.I.) (0-0)

15. Joseph A. Foran Lions (Conn.) (0-0)

16. Bartow Yellow Jackets (Fla.) (9-1)

17. Bentonville Tigers (AR) (9-2)

18. Neshannock Lancer (Pa.) (0-0)

19. Mount Saint Dominic Academy Lions (N.J.) (1-0)

20. Brunswick Academy Vikings (Va.) (5-0)

21. Western Wildcats (Fla.) (9-1)

22. Parrish Community Bulls (Fla.) (6-1)

23. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (0-0)

24. Coahoma Bulldogs (TX) (13-2)

25. JSerra Catholic Lions (Calif.) (13-2)