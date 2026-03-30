Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 30

The 2026 high school softball season looks to have started all around the country, including the Midwest and New England regions as the Top 25 sees some newcomers this week.

For the sixth straight week in the early stages of the 2026 high school softball season, Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos remain No. 1 in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, boasting an undefeated 20-0 record to start the year. Four new teams enter this week’s set of rankings, all coming from a different state and region of the country. Which teams ended up making this week’s cut?

We dive in to the best high school softball teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 30.

1. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (20-0)

There’s no stopping the undefeated Orange Beach Makos (20-0) of Alabama as they take the No. 1 spot in the latest Top 25 rankings for the sixth straight week. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound Orange Beach will lean on sophomore MK McMullan, who is currently 14-0 with 99 strikeouts on the season so far. Also add the fact that the Makos bring back power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit) and you see why this is a group certainly worth right towards the top of our latest Top 25 rankings. Orange Beach through 20 games has out-scored opponents 199-19 so far.

2. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (La.) (29-0)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (29-0) are in postseason form as they’re on a roll to start the 2026 campaign. The Cavaliers ended up winning last year’s the LHSAA Division III Select state championship and did so in dominating fashion. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again dominated the competition, out-scoring opponents 315-25. Baylor Bockhaus has carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 18 home runs and driving in 59 runs through 29 games so far. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson is back in the circle and this season is 22-0 with a 0.47 ERA and 224 strikeouts. With nine games to go, going 34-0 is a distinct possibility for the Cavaliers.

3. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (21-2)

Melissa Cardinals (21-2) remains firmly in the third spot for the third consecutive week after bouncing back from two losses, which the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes (Arizona commit), who is currently 18-2 with 115 strikeouts. Coming off a season in which Melissa defeated Barbers Hill in a Best of 3-series to win the UIL Class 5A, Division I state championship, the Cardinals have high expectations once again this spring to repeat. Florida Gator commit Kennedy Bradley has been red hot at the plate this season, belting 13 home runs and driving in 38 runs already.

4. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (25-3)

The always talented Barbers Hill Eagles (25-3), has only lost three games this season and are still one of the best programs nationally. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring. In their last nine games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition 125-0.

5. Thompson Warriors (Ala.) (24-0)

Making their way up into the Top 5 of this week’s set of rankings is another Alabama high school softball team that has yet to lose a game: the Thompson Warriors (24-0). This Warriors squad has proven themselves dominant as any as they have out-scored their opponents this season 198-52 so far. Thompson continues to run the table and probably the only disappointing is that the Warriors and the top-ranked Makos don’t play each other during the regular season.

Rivals High School Softball Preseason Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (23-1)

7. Murrieta Mesa Rams (Calif.) (16-0)

8. Norco Cougars (Calif.) (9-2)

9. Palo Verde Panthers (Nev.) (7-0)

10. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (9-2)

11. Saraland Spartans (Ala.) (21-3)

12. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (9-1)

13. Taunton Tigers (Mass.) (1-0)

14. La Salle Academy Rams (R.I.) (0-0)

15. Joseph A. Foran Lions (Conn.) (0-0)

16. Bartow Yellow Jackets (Fla.) (12-1)

17. Bentonville Tigers (AR) (9-2)

18. Neshannock Lancer (Pa.) (3-0)

19. Brunswick Academy Vikings (Va.) (8-0)

20. Gray Collegiate War Eagles (SC) (16-0)

21. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (4-0)

22. Coahoma Bulldogs (TX) (15-2)

23. Fullerton Indians (Calif.) (12-1)

24. Immaculate Heart Academy Blue Eagles (NJ) (2-0-1)

25. Cheverus Stags (ME) (0-0)