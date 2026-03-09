Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 9

The 2026 high school softball season is already underway in several Southeastern states and California, while programs in the Northeast and Midwest are still waiting to take the field. National softball rankings kicked off a few of weeks ago, with some new teams climbing into the polls and others falling out of the rankings.

For the third consecutive week in the early stages of the 2026 high school softball season, Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos remain No. 1 in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, boasting an undefeated 17-0 record to start the year. New additions to the rankings alongside the Makos include Calvary Baptist Academy (La.), Melissa (TX), Barbers Hill (TX), and Montverde Academy (Fla.). Several fresh programs have entered our fourth edition of the Rivals High School Top 25 softball rankings with Orange Beach still leading the way—but which ones made the cut?

We dive in to the best high school softball teams around the country and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of Mar. 9.

1. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (7-0)

Topping the Top 25 rankings for the third consecutive week are the Orange Beach Makos (7-0) of Alabama as they’ve rushed out to an unbeaten start and showing no signs of slowing down. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound Orange Beach will lean on sophomore MK McMullan, who is currently 6-0 with 38 strikeouts on the season so far. Also add the fact that the Makos bring back power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit) and you see why this is a group certainly worth right towards the top of our latest rankings. Orange Beach picked up a strong 12-1 victory over Phenix City Central last week.

2. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (La.) (17-0)

Moving up a spot this week are the Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (17-0) as they’ve won nearly 20 straight games to start the 2026 campaign. The Cavaliers ended up winning the LHSAA Division III Select state championship and did so in dominating fashion. Calvary Baptist Academy has once again dominated the competition, out-scoring opponents 199-21. Baylor Bockhaus has carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 11 home runs and driving in 26 runs through 17 games so far. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson is back in the circle and this season is 10-0 with a 0.29 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

3. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (14-2)

Melissa Cardinals (14-2) bumped up another spot this week after bouncing back from two losses, which the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes (Arizona commit), who is 11-2 with 67 strikeouts. Coming off a season in which Melissa defeated Barbers Hill in a Best of 3-series to win the UIL Class 5A, Division I state championship, the Cardinals have high expectations once again this spring to repeat. Florida Gator commit Kennedy Bradley has been red hot at the plate this season, belting nine home runs and driving in 28 runs already.

4. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (19-3)

The always talented Barbers Hill Eagles (19-3), which though they have lost three games this season are still one of the best programs nationally. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring. In their last three games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition 50-0.

5. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (6-1)

The Montverde Academy Eagles (6-1) don’t drop out of the Top 5 just yet, even though they just recently dropped their first game of the season to Bartow. We’re not so much staring at that missing trophy as we are with the kind of experienced roster Montverde Academy brings back as the Eagles only graduated four seniors. One of the best pitchers in Florida returns to the circle in senior Nevaeh Williams, who is committed to Ole Miss. Williams this season is 6-1 with an impressive 0.71 earned run average and striking out 57 batters. Montverde Academy will look to bounce back from the first loss of the season when they face East River tomorrow night.

Rivals High School Softball Preseason Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Thompson Warriors (Ala.) (16-0)

7. Coahoma Bulldogs (TX) (8-1)

8. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (19-1)

9. Doral Academy Firebirds (Fla.) (5-0)

10. Saraland Spartans (Ala.) (9-2)

11. Centennial Hawks (N.M.) (4-0)

12. Murrieta Mesa Rams (Calif.) (11-0)

13. Taunton Tigers (Mass.) (0-0)

14. La Salle Academy Rams (R.I.) (0-0)

15. Joseph A. Foran Lions (Conn.) (0-0)

16. Bentonville Tigers (AR) (3-0)

17. Norco Cougars (Calif.) (6-2)

18. Neshannock Lancer (Pa.) (0-0)

19. Palo Verde Panthers (Nev.) (3-0)

20. Bishop O’Connell Knights (Va.) (0-0)

21. Bartow Yellow Jackets (Fla.) (4-1)

22. Mount Saint Dominic Academy Lions (N.J.) (0-0)

23. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (0-0)

24. Hernando Tigers (Miss.) (12-0)

25. Parrish Community Bulls (Fla.) (5-0)