Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - May 11

The 2026 high school softball season is starting to wind down in some states as state playoffs and championships begin taking place around the nation.

For the fifth consecutive week this 2026 high school softball season, Texas’ Melissa Cardinals are the No. 1 team in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, with Barbers Hill (TX) just behind them in second place and Lake Creek (TX) in third, respectively. Could the Cardinals and Eagles end up meeting for the UIL’s Class 5A, Division I state championship? One new high school softball team cracked into this week’s set of rankings. Who was that club that entered the rankings this week?

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We dive in to the best high school softball teams on the national scene and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of May 11.

1. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (31-2)

Melissa Cardinals (31-2) started the season as the No. 1 team and have returned into the top spot after bouncing back from two losses, which in perspective the program had only one in their previous 50 games. The roster is loaded and it all starts with Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes (Arizona commit), who is currently 28-2 with 185 strikeouts. Florida Gator commitment Kennedy Bradley has been red hot at the plate this season, belting 20 home runs and driving in 62 runs through 33 games. The Cardinals defeated Midlothian (TX) Midlothian, 12-0, this past Saturday and now will take on Walnut Grove in a 3-game series.

2. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (36-3)

The Barbers Hill Eagles (36-3) have only lost three games this season and are still one of the best programs nationally on an annual basis. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring. In their last 20 games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition an astounding 224-4. Having only allowed four runs in the last 20 games is as impressive as it gets as they make a run through the Class 5A, Division I playoffs.

3. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (36-1)

The Lake Creek Lions (36-1) made their way into the Top 5 a few weeks ago and now has stayed firm at the third spot as the Lone Star State owns the top three teams in our latest set of rankings. With the Lions’ lone loss coming against the team above (Barbers Hill), there’s plenty of reasons why this group remains just ahead of Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos. Lake Creek is currently on a 23-game winning streak and have been romping through the Class 5A, Division II playoffs so far. Next up for the Lions is a matchup against Georgetown in a 3-game series.

4. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (40-1)

Orange Beach Makos (40-1) has bounced back nicely from their lone loss of the season to South Warren out of Kentucky with 13 straight wins to this point. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos bring back plenty of punch at the plate and to the circle as well. On the mound, Orange Beach has leaned on sophomore MK McMullan, who is currently 25-1 with 177 strikeouts on the season so far. The Makos are just as good at the plate with power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit). Orange Beach is now ramping up for a state championship run in the AHSAA Class 4A postseason.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (LA) (37-1)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (37-1) have capped their 2026 season with a state championship as they defeated Parkview Baptist, 5-3, for the LHSAA’s Division III Select crown. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again the state champs and did so in dominating the competition, out-scoring opponents 391-36. Baylor Bockhaus carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 21 home runs and driving in 69 runs through 38 games. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson owned the circle and finished the season with a 30-1 mark with a 0.61 ERA and 318 strikeouts.

Rivals High School Softball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Norco Cougars (CA) (25-2)

7. South Warren Spartans (KY) (35-0)

8. Thompson Warriors (AL) (41-1)

9. Gray Collegiate War Eagles (SC) (27-0)

10. Melbourne Bulldogs (FL) (26-1)

11. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (25-0)

12. Murrieta Mesa Rams (CA) (25-1)

13. Doral Academy Firebirds (FL) (24-2)

14. Midway Panthers (TX) (31-4)

15. Chariho Regional Chargers (RI) (16-0)

16. New Milford Green Wave (CT) (15-0)

17. Queen Creek Bulldogs (AZ) (30-1)

18. St. John Vianney Lancers (NJ) (23-0)

19. Calvary Christian Warriors (FL) (20-4)

20. La Salle Academy Rams (RI) (14-2)

21. Taunton Tigers (MA) (14-1)

22. Saraland Spartans (AL) (43-6)

23. Fullerton Indians (CA) (24-3)

24. Parrish Community Bulls (FL) (16-5)

25. Weddington Warriors (NC) (21-0)