Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - May 25

The 2026 high school softball season is starting to wind down in some states as state playoffs and championships begin taking place around the nation.

There’s another shake up at the top of the rankings this 2026 high school softball season, as Texas’ Barbers Hill (TX) are the new No. 1 team in the latest Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, with Lake Creek (TX) just behind them in second place and Orange Beach (AL) in third, respectively. Can the Eagles cap the season with UIL’s Class 5A, Division I state championship and the nation’s No. 1 spot? Multiple new high school softball teams enter this week’s set of rankings. Who were the squads that entered the Top 25 high school softball rankings this week?

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We dive in to the best high school softball teams on the national scene and give you our take on which teams stay in the conversation as of May 25.

1. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (40-4)

The Barbers Hill Eagles (40-4) have only lost four games this season and are still one of the best programs nationally on an annual basis and will take on Aledo this week for the Class 5A, Division I crown. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, it’s certainly something that could happen again this spring. In their last 25 games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition an astounding 269-12. Having only allowed 12 runs in the last 25 games is as impressive as it gets as they make a run through the Class 5A, Division I playoffs.

2. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (39-1)

The Lake Creek Lions (39-1) made their way into the Top 5 a few weeks ago and now have bumped up to the No. 2 spot as the Lone Star State owns the top two teams in our latest set of rankings. With the Lions’ lone loss coming against the team above (Barbers Hill), there’s plenty of reasons why this group remains just ahead of Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos. Lake Creek is currently on a 25-game winning streak and have been romping through the Class 5A, Division II playoffs so far. Next up for the Lions is the state championship matchup against Brewer.

3. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (46-1)

Orange Beach Makos (46-1) has bounced back nicely from their lone loss of the season to South Warren out of Kentucky with 19 straight wins en route to winning their sixth straight state championship. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos were able to make it a half dozen titles. In the circle, Orange Beach leaned on sophomore MK McMullan, who finished with a 30-1 with 212 strikeouts on the season. The Makos have been just as good at the plate with power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit). Orange Beach capped the season with a dominant 6-0 win over Plainview for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championship.

4. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (LA) (37-1)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (37-1) have capped their 2026 season with a state championship as they defeated Parkview Baptist, 5-3, for the LHSAA’s Division III Select crown. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again the state champs and did so in dominating the competition, out-scoring opponents 391-36. Baylor Bockhaus carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 21 home runs and driving in 69 runs through 38 games. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson owned the circle and finished the season with a 30-1 mark with a 0.61 ERA and 318 strikeouts.

5. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (33-3)

Melissa Cardinals (33-3) saw their season come to a screeching halt in the state semifinals as they lost to a very good Aledo bunch, 5-4. The Cardinals’ roster was loaded and all revolded around Class of 2027 right-handed pitcher Eloisa Maes (Arizona commit), who finished 30-3 with 195 strikeouts. Florida Gator commitment Kennedy Bradley was red hot at the plate throughout the season, belting 21 home runs and driving in 67 runs through 36 games. We drop the Cardinals into the No. 5 spot in this week’s rankings as they’re still one of the nation’s best.

Rivals High School Softball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. South Warren Spartans (KY) (38-0)

7. Gray Collegiate War Eagles (SC) (31-0)

8. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (28-0)

9. Midway Panthers (TX) (35-5)

10. Chariho Regional Chargers (RI) (20-0)

11. St. John Vianney Lancers (NJ) (29-0)

12. Pace Patriots (FL) (27-4)

13. La Salle Academy Rams (RI) (20-2)

14. Taunton Tigers (MA) (20-1)

15. JSerra Catholic Lions (CA) (24-8)

16. Norco Cougars (CA) (28-3)

17. Hagerty Huskies (FL) (27-4)

18. Weddington Warriors (NC) (25-0)

19. Murrieta Mesa Rams (CA) (26-2)

20. Hewitt-Trussville Huskies (AL) (48-10)

21. Thompson Warriors (AL) (46-3)

22. Bartow Yellow Jackets (FL) (28-4)

23. Parrish Community Bulls (FL) (18-6)

24. Queen Creek Bulldogs (AZ) (31-2)

25. Saraland Spartans (AL) (48-9)