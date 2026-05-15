TAMPA, Fla.- No one in high school girls flag football has won as many games as Tampa (FL) Robinson head coach Josh Saunders.

On Friday afternoon at One Buc Place, Saunders added another accomplishment to what is already a deep treasure chest of feats the Robinson head coach has already accomplished. Saunders confirmed with Rivals that he notched victory No. 300 in Friday’s 42-12 win over Fort Walton Beach (FL) Choctawhatchee in a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A state semifinal.

Saunders, the winningest girls flag head coach on the high school level ever, did not want to comment on the accomplishment with Rivals as the team’s focus is on winning the program’s 11th state championship, aiming to win a 10th consecutive title.

The Knights (20-1) are Florida’s most winningest high school girls flag football program with nearly a dozen state titles to their name and this Saturday at 12 p.m., Saunders and crew will look to add another championship to the collection when they take on Miami (FL) Northwestern at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ AdventHealth Training Center.

The Bulls booked their ticket to the 2A title game against the Knights earlier in the day when they defeated Deltona in a thrilling 40-32 contest. Now the two programs are set to square off, with Saunders aiming for career win No. 301 and another title to add to the trophy case in South Tampa.

Robinson heads into the 2A state championship game with a 20-1 record and are ranked the No. 5 in the country, according to the latest Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.