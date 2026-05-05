On Tuesday morning, Rockford (IL) Auburn High School announced who will be their new head football coach for the 2026 season.

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Per the announcement via social media on X, formerly known as Twitter, the has tabbed Hosea Harris as the program’s next head coach. Harris has already served in many capacities at the school already like as the offensive coordinator, head baseball coach and as an assistant on the boys basketball team.

With over 25 years of experience in RPS205, Coach Harris brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our Football Program. He has served as Head Football Coach at both Middle and High school levels. Coach Harris has had a hand in growing many of Auburn’s athletic programs including previous roles as Varsity Baseball Head Coach and Varsity Football Offensive Coordinator at Auburn. He currently serves as a Student Mentor, Athletic Coordinator, and Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant Coach at Auburn.

Congratulations to our new Head Football Coach at Auburn High School, @HoseaHarris01 ! Coach Harris brings a wealth of knowledge to the position and we are excited to see him back in action on the football field! pic.twitter.com/uZIXqoDYgV — Rockford Auburn High School (@Auburn_AD) May 5, 2026

The Knights have gone through eight straight seasons finishing at or below the .500 mark, with the last time the program had a winning record was 2017 when Auburn finished with a 8-2 mark. Now Harris will be tasked with aiming to lead the squad to a winning season this upcoming fall after only winning a game a year ago.

Auburn finished with a 1-8 record and as the No. 265 in the state, according to the final 2025 Illinois High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Auburn High School

Auburn High School in Rockford, Illinois, is a public, coeducational high school serving around 1,800 students. Part of Rockford Public Schools, the school provides a comprehensive academic and extracurricular program, emphasizing diversity, college readiness, and community involvement. Auburn is known for its strong athletics program, with teams competing as the “Knights” in red and black, and has achieved success in sports like basketball, football, and soccer. The school also offers a rigorous International Baccalaureate (IB) program, promoting a global education perspective.

For Illinois high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Prairie State, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Illinois, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.