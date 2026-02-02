Rod Sherman out as Orange Lutheran (Calif.) head football coach

Rod Sherman is officially out as Orange Lutheran (Calif.) head football coach, according to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times. He compiled an overall record of 33-29 during his time at Orange Lutheran.

Sherman’s wife, Kristen, is also the school’s girls flag football head coach.

This past season was an up-and-down campaign for Orange Lutheran as the Lancers went from 4-4 to 2-6, having to forfeit their first two wins of the season against Miami Northwestern, a 17-13 victory on the field, and a 27-24 decision over Rancho Cucamonga due to use of an ineligible player.

A student-athlete had transferred to Orange Lutheran before the 2025-26 school year, which the unnamed player was cleared to play with his residency was deemed valid. Under further review, however, it was later discovered that the change of residency was not valid, thus making the player ineligible after the fact.

Despite their record, Orange Lutheran made a run through the CIF Southern Section playoffs as the Lancers pulled off the stunning upset of nationally ranked St. John Bosco to open the postseason.

Before returning to Orange Lutheran, Sherman went to Colorado to coach at Valor Christian in 2012. There, Sherman was the head coach from 2012-2017 and compiled a 57-11 record, winning three CHSAA state championships. Sherman also was the head football coach at Arapohoe (CO).

In 2024, Sherman notched 100 wins for his high school football head coaching career.

The Lancers ended this past season with a 3-9 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 9 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

