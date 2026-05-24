Rodney Jordan dismissed as Satsuma (AL) head football coach

Satsuma (Ala) High School has decided to go in another direction with its football program now that the spring is over, according to a report by AL.com.

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Per the report, Rodney Jordan has been dismissed as the Gators’ head football coach after four seasons at the helm. Jordan compiled an overall record of 13-26 over the course of four years running Satsuma’s football program.

“The past four years have been an absolute joy,” Jordan said to AL.com. “I appreciate the efforts put on by the assistant coaches and the trainers and the rest of the staff and supporters who donated their time to the program. It’s been an honor and a privilege to teach the lead the young men as their football coach.”

Jordan’s best seasons as the Gators’ head coach was in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns as Satsuma finished with identical 5-5 records both years.

The Gators ended this past season with a 2-7 record and finishing at No. 272 in the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Satsuma High School

Satsuma High School serves as an educational cornerstone in the Satsuma City School System, which has been independent since 2012. The school prides itself on nurturing students’ potential through a balanced approach to academics, athletics, and the arts. Its mission focuses on preparing students to become productive citizens, emphasizing community involvement and career readiness while providing a safe and challenging learning environment.

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