Rockwall-Heath (TX) head football coach Rodney Webb has been coaching on the high school level for over 30 years and on Thursday decided it was time to call it a career.

According to an social media announcement on Thursday morning, Wells is stepping down as the Hawks’ lead man.

“Since my coaching career began over 35 years ago, it has been a tremendous privilege to be called “Coach.” The big wins, big moments, and great seasons have made memories that will last forever,” Webb said in his announcement. “But the relationships and friendships formed along the way have been the true blessing of this journey.

“To the good folks in the Rockwall ISD, it’s been a fun ride! I’ve had the unbelievable opportunity to be a part of both programs and communities, and it has been a blast at both stops. I’m going to retire from public education at the end of June. It’s a bittersweet announcement for me, but Fran and I are ready to move into the next phase of our lives.”

During his time at Rockwall-Heath, Webb compiled an overall record of 181-91 as he coached also at Royse City, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall and Denton Guyer, respectively. Webb was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Hall of Honor in 2025, with multiple stints at Rockwall-Heath during his time coaching in the Lone Star State.

The Hawks went 8-4 last season and finished as the state’s No. 38 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Rockwall-Heath High School

Rockwall-Heath High School, located in Heath, Texas, serves grades 9–12 as part of the Rockwall Independent School District. The school opened in 2005 and has since developed strong academic and athletic programs. With over 2,900 students, RHHS is known for its competitive athletics, including successful baseball and football teams. The school’s colors are red, black, and white, and its mascot is the Hawk. The school’s commitment to sports excellence is seen in multiple state titles across various teams.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Lone Star State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Texas high school football excitement across the state.