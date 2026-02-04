Rodney Wells steps down as Dr. Phillips (Fla.) HFC after 15 years

Longtime Dr. Phillips (Fla.) head football coach Rodney Wells has decided its time to hang up the whistle at his alma mater.

According to an announcement by Wells via his personal Facebook page, the Panthers’ lead man is stepping down as head football coach of Dr. Phillips after 15 seasons at the helm. Wells led the Panthers to the Class 7A, Region 4 final, falling to state finalist Vero Beach.

“After so many blessed seasons, memories and relationships I am stepping away from the game I love,” Wells said in the social media post. “Coaching at DP, My Alma Mater, has always been about the young men who trusted me, showed up every day, and gave everything they had. To my players, Thank you for your extreme effort, your resilience, and for allowing me to be a small part of your journey. You are champions on and off the field and I am proud of each of you.”

Congrats to Rodney Wells on an amazing head football coaching career at Dr. Phillips. Quite a run for him and the Panthers. Bummer to see so many familiar faces stepping away from the game in recent years. pic.twitter.com/RcM9oS65OB — J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) February 3, 2026

Wells took over the program in 2011 and found immediate success at Dr. Phillips, putting together seven double-digit win seasons and accumulating an overall record of 136-50 from 2011-2025.

The Panthers went 9-4 last season and finished as the state’s No. 76 ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Dr. Phillips High School

Dr. Phillips High School, located in Orlando, FL, is renowned for both academic excellence and a strong athletics program. The Panthers, with their vibrant royal blue and black colors, have a rich tradition in sports, particularly in football and basketball, where they have gained statewide recognition. The school’s commitment to fostering well-rounded students is evident in its diverse extracurricular offerings and competitive sports teams that regularly compete at the highest levels in Florida.

