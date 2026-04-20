Rolesville High School (NC) didn’t have to look too far for who would be the next individual to lead their football program.

According to a report by HighSchoolOT, the Rams have promoted defensive coordinator Kevin Reddick to the position of head coach. Reddick takes over for head football coach Ranier Rackley, who left his head coaching position at Rolesville to become the Director of Player Development at Duke just under two weeks ago.

During Rackley’s three seasons at the helm of the program, Rolesville went 25-8 under his watch. The defense under the watch of Reddick was one of the top units in the Tar Heel State only yielded 14.8 points per game through 13 contests last season.

The Rams have been one of North Carolina high school football’s top teams and Reddick takes over a program that was within the Top 25 teams in the Tar Heel State. Reddick entered the NFL after going undrafted and was apart of the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers.

Rolesville ended the last season with a 9-4 record and as the state’s No. 16th ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Rolesville High School

Rolesville High School, located in Rolesville, NC, is part of the Wake County Public School System. Known for its vibrant Rams community, RHS provides students with strong academic programs, extensive extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. The school prioritizes inclusivity, student engagement, and excellence, preparing students for success in college and careers while fostering a sense of pride and spirit in its community.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.