Roman Catholic (Pa.) football to face St. John Bosco (Calif.) in 2026

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Pennsylvania continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

One of the Keystone State’s top high school football teams from the 2025 season, the Roman Catholic Cahillite, recently released their 2026 high school football schedule and it features some of the top programs from around the country. In Week 0, according to the schedule release by Roman Catholic on social media, is a cross country trip to the Golden State where they will face national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.).

It doesn’t get much easier the following couple of weeks for the Cahillite as they take on New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep and Maryland’s DeMatha Catholic back-to-back, respectively. Roman Catholic’s schedule might be arguably the toughest to date of any Pennsylvania high school football program.

2026 campaign- Specific dates, times and locations will be released at a later date! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/SpMAC7p6Ww — ROMAN CATHOLIC FOOTBALL (@_RomanFootball) March 16, 2026

The full Roman Catholic 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official dates and game times to be announced at a later date.

Preseason – Imhotep Institute

Week 0 – at St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Week 1 – Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Week 2 – at DeMatha Catholic (MD)

Week 3 – Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

Week 4 – BYE WEEK

Week 5 – at Monsignor Bonner

Week 6 – Cardinal O’Hara

Week 7 – at La Salle College

Week 8 – Father Judge

Week 9 – at St. Joseph’s Prep School

Roman Catholic ended the last season with a 12-3 record and as the state’s No. 3rd ranked team, according to the final Pennsylvania 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Roman Catholic High School

Roman Catholic High School, based in Philadelphia, provides a diverse athletic program that emphasizes teamwork, skill development, and personal growth. The school offers various sports, including football, basketball, and track. With a commitment to both athletic and academic excellence, Roman Catholic High School focuses on developing student-athletes who excel in competition and uphold strong values in their personal and athletic endeavors. The program aims to foster a supportive and competitive environment for all participants.

For Pennsylvania high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Keystone State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Pennsylvania high school football excitement across the state.